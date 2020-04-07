Underwood Park a good move for city, Fayetteville parks board agrees

FAYETTEVILLE -- Underwood Park could be the Gulley or Wilson park of the northwest side of town, just a lot bigger, parks board members agreed Monday.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recommended the city accept about 65 acres at the former Razorback Golf Course as a future park. Craig and Laura Underwood are offering the land as part of a larger development southwest of Vanike Drive and Deane Solomon Road, west of Interstate 49.

Web watch Amenities at Fayetteville parks are closed to the public because of covid-19. For more information, go to: fayetteville-ar.gov/covid19

The Underwoods bought the entire 130-acre property for $1.4 million in 2017. It had been a source of controversy for nearby residents, with past development proposals that never came to fruition.

Past concerns from neighbors have included impact to traffic, flooding and general safety. The only aspect the parks board considered Monday was whether it was appropriate to turn the northern part of the property into a park. The board voted unanimously in favor.

The meeting was held online and via phone through the Zoom app. City Hall is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from the park land, the development proposal includes 602 apartment units on about 28 acres at the property's southern end. Another 34 acres would be zoned for offices and small businesses. The large pond in the center of the property would remain.

Parks staff read four emailed comments from residents about the proposal to the board. Another four residents chimed in live, having their questions answered through the "raise hand" function on Zoom.

Residents who emailed comments praised the proposal, saying it would provide a respite from development and preserve green space.

Questions from residents who chimed in live asked about access to the park, effect on drainage, impact to the riparian area and the area's historical significance.

Many of the proposal's other aspects, such as streets, engineering and traffic, will be addressed at a future Planning Commission meeting, and ultimately decided by the City Council, Parks Board Chairman Richie Lamb said.

City Council member Kyle Smith, one of the representatives for that side of town, called in while standing at the property.

"This piece of property has had a lot of peoples' attention on it for a long time -- nervous attention," he said. "In this, I hope those folks get a sense of closure and now anticipation of the good kind."

Park Planning Superintendent Ted Jack said the park's development will happen in phases. Public comment will largely drive a strategic planning process, which will consider the uniqueness of the land and how it could serve residents, he said.

Jack said the 65 acres lends itself to a conservation-themed park with amenities. By comparison, Gulley Park is 27 acres, and Wilson Park is close to 23 acres.

"This one, I think, can provide a totally different feel from some of the other community parks," Jack said.

Board Member Keith Tencleve said the west side of town is deprived of a "crown jewel" park. The board really had three ideas to consider: if the land is suitable for a park, whether to name it after the Underwoods and if it would be a good strategic move for the city, he said.

"I think through that lens, this seems pretty obvious," Tencleve said.

NW News on 04/07/2020