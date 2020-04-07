Virus precautions slowing meatpackers

U.S. meatpackers continue to feel the strain of keeping the plants running during a pandemic.

Tyson Foods and others have been taking steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus among workers at its plants, including checking employees' temperatures before they enter, and additional cleaning -- which can cut into a day's worth of production.

An Iowa pork processing plant is closed this week after "more than two dozen" workers tested positive for coronavirus, Tyson Chief Executive Noel White said in a statement Monday. Hogs are being diverted to nearby pork plants to reduce the effects of the closure. Many of the company's beef and chicken plants are also being strained as fewer workers clock in and more safety measures are adopted.

"While these are challenging times, we remain committed to protecting our people while continuing to meet the needs of our customers," White said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Last week chicken producer Sanderson Farms updated shareholders that it was awaiting test results from dozens of potentially infected workers and sending hundreds home as a precaution. Executives estimated a 20%-25% reduction in production at one of Sanderson's plants in Georgia, where more than 7,000 positive cases have been confirmed.

In response to the spreading coronavirus, which is not known to be contractable through food, George's Inc. and other Arkansas chicken companies are giving one-time bonuses to drivers and plant workers and increasing sanitation practices at the plants.

"We are especially grateful to our team of front line professionals," Charles George, one of the company's chief executives, said in a statement. "It's only right that we reward and recognize the critical role they all play in maintaining a vital food supply."

In addition to these changes, Tyson has begun using infrared thermometer scanners at a few locations and recommended workers bring their own face masks to work. The Springdale company is also testing ways to promote social distancing such as workstation dividers on the production floor and outdoor break areas.

Concerns remain, however, as the virus spreads and infects those on the front lines. Two weeks ago, about 50 workers at a Perdue Farms chicken plant in rural Georgia walked out. Media reports said they were fearful of contracting coronavirus in a facility with dirty floors and bathrooms. Some wanted increased pay for working in hazardous conditions.

"We're not getting nothing," a worker told Macon CBS affiliate WMAZ. "We're up here risking our life for chicken."

Business on 04/07/2020