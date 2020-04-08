100,000 doses of Trump-touted drug donated to UAMS

A New Jersey pharmaceutical company has donated 100,000 doses of hydroxychloroquine to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

The anti-malarial drug, first synthesized in 1946, is also used to treat certain chronic illnesses.

Shortages have been reported in some areas since President Donald Trump began touting it as a potential treatment for covid-19.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, a major generic drug manufacturer, previously donated 2 million tablets to New York state, 1 million tablets for Texas and 400,000 for Louisiana.

Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., announced that the company would be donating 200,000 doses to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The company will be making additional gifts to hospitals across the nation, officials say.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin said an Amneal Pharmaceuticals representative contacted him Thursday and asked if the state could use the medicine.

Griffin consulted with University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Chancellor Cam Patterson, who said the donation would be welcome.

Delivery was swift.

"It's already here," Griffin said in a telephone interview Tuesday morning.

The lieutenant governor and Patterson plan to highlight the donation at a news conference this morning at the state Capitol.

The medicine can be used for purposes that Arkansas doctors "deem necessary, especially chronic disorders such as lupus," Griffin said.

Last week, the American College of Rheumatology, the Arkansas Rheumatology Association and others sent a letter urging Arkansas to "make every effort to ensure an adequate supply of [hydroxychloroquine] for all patients who need it," noting the drug is "critical to many rheumatology patients."

"I don't know how long [100,000 doses] lasts. I just know that's 100,000 doses we didn't have Sunday. It alleviates some of the pressure in the supply chain," Griffin said.

UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor portrayed the gift as good news.

"What we're going to do is work with the state and hospital and pharmacy directors to distribute this to those who need it the most around the state," she said.

While Trump has touted what he views as its anti-coronavirus potential, hydroxychloroquine already has a proven track record combating other maladies.

"This is a drug that's also used for patients who have autoimmune disorders, lupus, things like that. So those patients need their medication. One of the things we're hoping with this is that they won't become casualties of the pandemic because they need these drugs every single day," she said.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals produces 225 generic drug products, including hydroxychloroquine. On March 20, the company said it planned to produce 20 million of the tablets by mid-April.

While Trump has portrayed the drug as a potential "game changer," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has reserved judgment on its efficacy, arguing that more testing is needed.

"I'm not dismissing it at all," he told Fox News last month. "What I said is that we don't have definitive proof that it works."

Though the drug has a variety of side effects and its potential is still unclear, the country has already stockpiled 29 million doses in case it proves effective at combating covid-19.

"I want them to try it. And it may work, and it may not work. But if it doesn't work, it's nothing lost by doing it," Trump told reporters Sunday.

In a written statement, Amneal Pharmaceuticals' co-chief executive officers, Chirag Patel and Chintu Patel, said they were "humbled to work with" Griffin to provide the medicine to UAMS "for their use in treating chronic illnesses, including COVID-19. All of us at Amneal are committed to supporting our communities in the global fight against COVID-19."

