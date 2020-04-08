$250M more requested for small-business funds

WASHINGTON -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday asked congressional leaders to swiftly commit another $250 billion to replenish the new $349 billion small business coronavirus program that is being overwhelmed by surging demand.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has removed the chairman of the federal panel Congress created to oversee management of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package approved last month.

Glenn Fine, who had been the acting Pentagon inspector general, was informed Monday that he was being replaced at the Defense Department by Sean O'Donnell, currently the inspector general at the Environmental Protection Agency. O'Donnell will simultaneously be inspector general at the EPA and acting inspector general at the Pentagon until a permanent replacement is confirmed for the Defense Department.

On Monday, Trump nominated Jason Abend, senior policy adviser at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, to be the permanent inspector general at the Defense Department.

The $2 trillion coronavirus emergency spending law, known as the Cares Act, created several layers of oversight, including the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

It will now be up to Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department inspector general and chairman and the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, to appoint a new stimulus spending watchdog head.

Trump said banks have processed $70 billion in taxpayer-backed loans for 250,000 small businesses since Friday, as companies seek emergency help to deal with the enormous business disruption caused by the pandemic.

"We'll be running out of money pretty quickly, which is a good thing in this case, not a bad thing," Trump told reporters.

Republicans will try to advance the matter through Congress immediately. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hoped to pass the cash infusion through the Senate on Thursday. The program allows companies with fewer than 500 employees to seek taxpayer-backed loans from banks, and these loans are forgivable if the companies meet certain worker-retention metrics, among other things. The federal government would then reimburse the banks for making the loans.

"Jobs are literally being saved as we speak," McConnell said in a statement announcing his move. "Congress will need to provide more funding or this crucial program may run dry. That cannot happen."

Democrats haven't rejected the White House request but they have said they want to include other emergency aid, such as hazard pay for workers, as part of any new deal.

They are proposing giving hazard pay of up to $25,000 each for workers including grocery store employees, transit workers and pharmacists who are risking their lives to stay on the job amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The so-called Pandemic Premium Pay would be paid from the start of the crisis until the end of the year. In addition, the Democrats' proposal would offer an essential worker recruitment incentive of up to $15,000 for more medical workers.

These people "are in the line of fire, day in and day out" to help others, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a conference call with reporters. "We are asking these workers to take on great risk. They should be compensated for it."

Democrats are also proposing a death benefit for essential workers who have lost their lives to the coronavirus, Schumer said.

The Small Business Administration initiative, called the Paycheck Protection Program, was created as part of the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill enacted late last month.

Tuesday evening, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a conference call with other Democratic leaders where she indicated she plans to work with House and Senate Democratic leaders to compile a list of their priorities to guide negotiations with Mnuchin, according to a person familiar with the call who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss it.

Democrats and Republicans have commented in recent days that the $349 billion program would probably need to be expanded, but Democrats have called for other extensions too, such as more unemployment insurance benefits for laid off workers. Senate Democrats on Tuesday asked Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza to ensure that a portion of the Paycheck Protection Program funding was directed toward companies owned by women, minorities, and veterans, among others, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

At the same time, some Democrats said the program might have to grow even more. In an interview with The Washington Post, House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., said he, Pelosi and other lawmakers had spoken with Mnuchin, and urged the secretary to relax the limits on the program so businesses with up to 1,000 employees can apply. Neal said Democrats also told Mnuchin he might have to ask for even more than $250 billion.

"We urged him to go higher," Neal said Democrats told Mnuchin. "You might need to get it up to a trillion."

The discussions over the small business program come in the context of wider talks over a follow-up piece of rescue legislation that would inject more funding on multiple fronts. Less than two weeks after enactment of the $2 trillion relief bill, the largest such economic rescue in U.S. history, lawmakers of both parties and the administration have come to view another rescue bill as inevitable.

While some lawmakers have pressed the Treasury Department and SBA for more guidance on how the program works, the loudest calls have been for an expansion of the program. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tweeted on Tuesday that "the demand for the Paycheck Protection Program has been overwhelming."

He wrote that he had spoken with Mnuchin on Tuesday morning and "support his request for more money for America's small businesses. Following the Senate's approval, the House should move swiftly to do the same."

The program is supposed to encourage small businesses to stop laying off employees, after 10 million workers sought unemployment claims late last month.

There are still some unanswered questions about how the program works, including what kind of documentation they need to collect from the small businesses, banking industry officials say.

"It's a throughput issue. How much volume you can get through the system," said Paul Merski, an executive vice president at the Independent Community Bankers of America. It's currently a "trickle," he said.

Community bankers have been particularly concerned that once more big banks begin processing loans, the money would quickly be exhausted.

Information for this article was contributed by Erica Werner, Jeff Stein, Renae Merle, Seung Min Kim, Aaron Gregg, Mike DeBonis and Ellen Nakashima of The Washington Post; by Laura Litvan and Steven T. Dennis of Bloomberg News; by Charlie Savage and Peter Baker of The New York Times; and by Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking, Zeke Miller, Martin Crutsinger and Laurie Kellman of The Associated Press.

A Section on 04/08/2020