Chicago's covid-19 toll heavier on city's blacks

Decades of inequality and institutional racism affecting black communities is becoming evident in covid-19 data, Chicago officials said Monday, as Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot sounded the alarm over significant racial disparities in deaths and coronavirus cases across the city.

In Chicago, black Americans account for 68% of the city's 118 deaths and 52% of the roughly 5,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, despite making up just 30% of the city's population, according to data from the Chicago Department of Public Health. Illinois has more than 12,000 cases.

That means they are dying at a rate nearly six times higher than that of white Chicagoans -- a striking disparity that is also starting to emerge in other major cities.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Lightfoot resolved Monday to launch an urgent public health education and outreach campaign for the minority group members worst-hit by the novel coronavirus, dispatching a rapid-response team to mitigate the devastating impact in those neighborhoods.

"Those numbers take your breath away. They really do," Lightfoot said at a Monday news conference. "This is a call-to-action moment for all of us."

Chicago is among several major cities that have begun reckoning with the deadlier toll that the pandemic is wreaking on black communities, including New Orleans, Detroit and, as The Washington Post reported on extensively Monday, Milwaukee. The figures in Milwaukee County echo Chicago's -- despite making up 28% of the county's population, blacks account for 73% of the county's 45 deaths.

Many jurisdictions, however, have been slow to record coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity, making it difficult to fully gauge the impact the virus is having on minority groups. On Monday, a civil- rights group and hundreds of doctors petitioned the federal government to begin recording and releasing that data in order to "better inform a robust public health response in the Black community," as The Post reported.

Lightfoot acknowledged reporting problems as well among Chicago health care providers, issuing an executive order Monday requiring them to disclose race and ethnicity in patient data.

"This is not negotiable," she said. "We must understand the magnitude and impact of this virus on all of our communities."

Public health experts have attributed the stark disparity to higher rates of chronic disease among black people compared with white, which puts them at higher risk of dying from covid-19, said Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Public Health Department. Across the board, data has shown that people with underlying health conditions are more likely to die of the virus.

But Arwady said that, in turn, the higher rate of chronic disease among blacks is also undeniably linked to decades of inequitable access to health care and economic opportunity compared with white people.

"The community conditions, the holes in our social safety net, the differing economic, educational opportunities, and fundamentally, the systemic and institutional racism that have driven these inequities over the years -- we are now seeing it play out in our covid data," she said.

In Chicago, a white person on average lives 8.8 years longer than a black person, Arwady said. Diabetes rates among black Chicagoans is double that of white Chicagoans. Deaths related to lung disease are 20% higher among black people compared with white, and almost two in five black adults have high blood pressure -- a rate 25% higher than among whites.

"These underlying conditions are part of what are driving some of the racial inequities, but these inequities also reflect the conditions in which people live," she said.

A Section on 04/08/2020