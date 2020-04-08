RECIPES: ‘Eggscellent’ ways to make this Easter favorite

In spring our thoughts often turn to eggs, especially those of us who celebrate Easter, with its customs of egg "hunts" and decorating; and Passover, which traditionally features a hard-cooked egg dipped in saltwater before the start of the Seder feast to remember the tears of Israelites.

Both holidays also feature egg-rich dishes. Perhaps that's because the humble egg carries a lot of symbolism, including calling to mind rebirth and the circle of life. In some cultures, the egg also represents mourning.

And it is also likely because eggs are so versatile. Any time of year, eggs are an essential item in most well-stocked kitchens because they are utility players in so many recipes and serve as a thrifty way to get protein into the diet.

Stove-top steaming is hands down our favorite way to hard-cook eggs. (For The Washington Post/Tom McCorkle)

As we head into this holiday season where hard-cooked eggs play a key role in celebrations, we decided to experiment to find the best ways to make them. We tried three methods: steamed on the stove top, steamed in a multicooker and boiled on the stove top.

Here are the methods, starting with our favorite.

Steamed on the Stove Top

Add about 1 inch of water to a medium pot and bring to a boil.

Place up to six eggs in a steamer insert that fits in the pot and gently lower the steamer in the pot. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and steam the eggs for 13 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine ice and cold water. When eggs are finished steaming, transfer them to the ice bath and let sit for 5 minutes. Peel immediately, if possible.

Why we like this method best: It consistently produced eggs that were well-cooked, but still with moist yolks and delicate whites. The eggs were consistently easier to peel, but note peeling grows more difficult if the eggs are refrigerated after steaming.

Steamed in a Multicooker

Set the trivet or a steamer insert in the bottom of a multicooker. Gently place the eggs on top of the trivet. Add 1 cup of water to the pot.

Follow the manufacturer's guide for locking the lid and preparing to cook. Set to pressure cook on low for 4 minutes.

After the pressure cycle is complete, follow the manufacturer's guide for quick release and wait until the quick-release cycle is complete. Unlock and remove the lid, using caution to avoid any escaping steam.

While the eggs are steaming, in a medium bowl, combine the ice and cold water. When the eggs are finished steaming, use a slotted spoon to transfer the eggs to the ice bath for about 5 minutes.

Why we like it: The multicooker produces moist yolks and delicate whites. Again, the eggs were relatively easy to peel. The downside: Unless you keep the cooker on your counter, it's a bit of a hassle to pull it out just to steam a batch of eggs.

In Boiling Water

Place the eggs in a saucepan in a single layer and fill the pan with enough cold water to cover the eggs by about an inch. Bring to a rolling boil over high heat, then remove the pan from the heat, cover and let stand for 10 minutes.

Place the pan in the sink and run cold water over the eggs until the pan is lukewarm, about a minute or two; then drain. The eggs may feel slightly warm to the touch.

Why we like it: This old-school method requires no special tools: Eggs, water and a pot are all you need. The downside: This was the process that resulted in the most cracked eggshells. The eggs were a bit more rubbery, with dryer yolks. Also, generally, the eggs were harder to peel.

Classic Egg Salad (For The Washington Post/Tom McCorkle)

This simple egg salad is a perfect base for experimentation. It tastes great as is, or you can add more flavor by stirring in any number of things, such as ¼ cup of crisp bacon or finely chopped green onions or chives, a tablespoon of sweet pickles or, perhaps, another tablespoon of fresh dill.

You can cook and peel the eggs a few days before using them and store them in the refrigerator. They will be easiest to peel just after cooking. The salad can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Classic Egg Salad

6 eggs

½ cup finely diced celery (about 1 ½ celery ribs)

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley leaves, chives, dill or other favorite herb

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon coarse grain mustard

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon hot sauce, such as Tabasco

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Cook eggs using one of the methods described above.

Fill a medium bowl with ice and cold water. When the eggs are finished cooking, transfer them to the ice bath for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir together the celery, herbs, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce and salt.

Peel and coarsely chop the eggs. Or, if you prefer the eggs more finely chopped, run them through sieve or ricer.

Transfer the chopped eggs to the bowl with the celery mixture. Stir to combine well. Taste, and adjust the seasoning as desired. Chill or serve warm on sandwich bread or lettuce leaves.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 190 calories, 10 g protein, 16 g fat, 2 g carbohydrates, 290 mg cholesterol, 302 mg sodium and 1 g dietary fiber.

The sky is the limit when it comes to what goes into deviled eggs. They can be as simple as this recipe, or you can doll them up with fancier ingredients, such as creme fraiche or caviar.

You can cook and peel the eggs a few days before using them and store them in the refrigerator. They will be easiest to peel just after steaming. Place the empty egg halves and the mashed yolks into separate airtight containers. Refrigerate for up to 2 days. Before filling the eggs, bring the filling to room temperature. The eggs can be refrigerated for up to three days.

Simple Deviled Eggs

6 eggs

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 ½ teaspoons white vinegar

¾ teaspoon grainy mustard

¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon sweet paprika

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Sprinkle of fresh herbs, such as chives, dill, parsley or other favorite (optional)

Cook eggs using one of the methods described above.

Fill a medium bowl with ice and cold water. When the eggs are finished steaming, transfer them to the ice bath for 5 minutes.

Peel the eggs and slice each in half lengthwise. Scoop out the yolks and place them in a small bowl. Arrange the whites on a deviled egg platter. If you don't have one, use a smidgen of the filling to stabilize the egg halves on a platter.

Mash the yolks with fork until no large lumps remain. Add the mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and paprika. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Use a rubber spatula to mix, mashing the ingredients against the side of the bowl, until completely smooth.

Using a teaspoon, scoop up the yolk mixture and fill the cavity of each egg white to about ¼ inch above the flat surface of the whites. Or, for prettier eggs, fit a pastry bag with large open-star tip. Fill bag with the yolk mixture, twisting the top to push the mixture toward the tip. Pipe the yolk mixture into the egg white halves, mounding the filling about ¼ inch above the flat surface of the whites. Sprinkle with your choice of fresh herbs, if desired.

Serve slightly chilled, or at room temperature.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 73 calories, 6 g protein, 5 g fat, 2 g carbohydrate, 5 g fat, 167 mg cholesterol, 135 mg sodium and no fiber.

Food on 04/08/2020