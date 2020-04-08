Ex-ASU chancellor returns home

Doug Whitlock (left), former Arkansas State University interim chancellor, and his wife, Joanne, board an airplane after leaving the cruise ship Coral Princess in Miami on Tuesday, more than two weeks after the cruise was supposed to end. (Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

More than a month after they first boarded the Coral Princess, a former Arkansas State University official and his wife were finally let off the covid-19-plagued ship Tuesday.

Doug Whitlock, the school's interim chancellor from 2016 to 2017, and his wife, Joanne, were whisked from the Port of Miami to an airport, where they boarded a charter jet and headed home to Kentucky.

The couple's family and two cocker spaniels, Biscuit and Bailey, were awaiting their return to Madison County, site of Eastern Kentucky University, where Whitlock is president emeritus.

"I'm looking forward to two weeks of quarantine at home," Whitlock said, shortly before disembarking in southern Florida.

Being cooped up in a house will be an improvement, he noted.

"We've been confined to our stateroom for a week, so it's sort of like being in jail. It's a nice jail. They bring us three meals a day," Whitlock said. "The food's probably better than jail food. They've treated us well. Our stateroom steward has seen to every need."

The ship was carrying 1,020 passengers and 878 crew, according to Princess Cruises.

Twelve of the 1,898 on board tested positive for covid-19 on March 31, Whitlock said. Two succumbed before reaching land; a third died at a Florida hospital.

Doug Whitlock (left), former Arkansas State University interim chancellor, and his wife, Joanne, pose for a picture with musician Matheus de Camargo on the Coral Princess during their cruise, which began March 5. The cruise was scheduled to end on March 19, but a coronavirus outbreak kept the Whitlocks on board until Tuesday. (Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Ambulances lined up to carry the ill away; the somber procession was visible from the Whitlocks' lodgings.

The Coral Princess set out from San Antonio, Chile, on March 5, toward the Strait of Magellan and Cape Horn. After a detour to the Falkland Islands, the 14-day cruise was supposed to conclude March 19 in Buenos Aires.

As the ship churned through the chilly waters at the tip of South America, past penguins and glaciers, the coronavirus was spreading to every corner of the globe.

By the time the ship reached its original destination, Argentina would no longer allow foreign passengers to disembark.

So the Coral Princess continued north, past Uruguay and Brazil toward the Caribbean. None of the nations were willing to provide safe harbor.

Passengers began falling ill a week and a half after the ship's brief stop in Buenos Aires. Whitlock believes the virus was carried on board there.

After coronavirus cases were discovered, the ship was denied permission to dock at Fort Lauderdale, so officials at Port Miami agreed to help.

With the ship arriving Saturday, the Whitlocks believed their departure was at hand. That weekend, however, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered cruise companies to take passengers "directly to their homes via chartered or private transportation."

"Commercial flights and public transportation," the CDC said, "may not be used."

The cruise line moved to arrange travel for its remaining U.S. passengers. Nine charter flights ferried Americans to their destinations Tuesday, the cruise line reported.

Ninety international passengers remained on board, however.

"Homeward travel arrangements will be made for these guests as soon as arrival clearance is obtained by each country," the company stated on its website.

Whitlock whiled away the extra time playing on his iPad, downloading movies, monitoring the news and updating his Facebook page.

"I won't say it's gone quickly but it's been tolerable," he said.

"A lot of our many friends in Arkansas reached out to us on social media, showing concern and praying for us so we appreciate that," he said.

Both Whitlocks appear to be healthy.

"We've not had a blood or tissue test for covid," he said. "[Our] temperature's good, blood oxygen's good. We're not showing any symptoms of the virus."

This was the couple's 36th cruise. There won't be a 37th until next year.

"We're not cruising again this year. Our next scheduled [cruise] is March to the Hawaiian Islands out of San Francisco," he said. "Hopefully, things will have calmed down by then."

Information for this article was contributed by Rex Nelson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 04/08/2020