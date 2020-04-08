Federal agencies locate stockpiles of medical gear

Kevin Darrah, 25, of the National Guard, has his mask fitted at the Javits Center in New York. MUST CREDIT: photo for The Washington Post by Demetrius Freeman.

WASHINGTON -- Even as the nation's strategic stockpile runs low on critical hospital supplies, federal agencies are discovering stashes of N95 respirator masks and protective body suits in government labs, federal health clinics and storage spaces across the country, according to interviews and documents reviewed by The Washington Post.

The gear had been purchased by the government for its routine work of investigating chemical spills, inspecting power plants, conducting wellness exams or working in hazardous environments.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Vjy-mC2eWg]

The Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it had found 225,000 pieces of medical supplies that it planned to share. The Energy and Agriculture departments also have uncovered supplies. The National Archives turned up masks and full-body protective suits. Even the Internal Revenue Service recently discovered it had 50,000 respirator masks -- leftovers from past influenza and anthrax scares.

As the need for personal protective equipment, or PPE, grows, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the White House budget office are pushing to find it.

But the effort has been delayed by problems, too. Some federal agencies have struggled to donate items they've located, stymied by red tape and an apparent lack of adequate coordination within the government's emergency response, according to interviews with agency officials and documents reviewed by The Post.

FEMA is in charge of the government's coronavirus supply lines. The White House's budget office has recently taken a role in identifying agencies that have supplies to donate.

FEMA in a statement to The Post denied it was having problems coordinating medical equipment donations from government agencies.

FEMA spokeswoman Janet Montesi said the agency "has coordinated multiple agencies' efforts to find points of need across the nation" and "is actively working with [the U.S. General Services Administration] to request all federal department/agencies re-examine their stocks and determine if they have any PPE available that they can donate to this ongoing crisis." The GSA oversees all federal real estate and buildings.

As alarm grew in recent weeks about hospital staff dealing with insufficient safety supplies, officials across the government began to discuss what equipment they have, how much they probably needed and how to donate what they could. But officials want to make sure they were moving ahead legally, and this has led to paralysis in some offices, federal employees said.

"People are kind of like, 'We want to do the right thing,'" said one occupational health manager whose team trains employees at several agencies to use protective equipment on the job. "But agencies are struggling a bit. Can I morally give away expired gear if it doesn't work? Should we contact our lawyers to make sure it's legal to donate?"

Agencies have no formal policies in place to guide them to decide when their on-hand protective equipment should be repurposed for an emergency, so officials are struggling to make quick decisions on what they can let go of and keep, knowing they will have to ask Congress for more money to replace what they donate, said Chris Meekins, former deputy assistant secretary overseeing public health emergencies at Health and Human Services.

"There's no doubt that a ton of masks can be repurposed," Meekins said, "but it's a difficult balancing act. The challenge is to respond to this emergency and, on the flip side, prepare for what unexpected threat may come next."

Thousands of respirator masks also sit in closets in health clinics designated for federal employees and located in federal buildings across the country. The 298 ambulatory care clinics are run by the Federal Occupational Health agency, part of the Department of Health and Human Services. Most are staffed by a nurse, with weekly hours when a physician is present.

The staff received an email in early March from occupational health officials telling them that "in light of" the coronavirus, new orders of masks would still be delivered to them, according to an email reviewed by The Post.

EXPORT BAN EASED

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump eased restrictions on exports of masks and other protective equipment needed to fight the covid-19 pandemic just days after their introduction as he confronted a backlash from allies around the world.

Trump late Friday had imposed a ban on exports of N95 masks, surgical gloves and other protective equipment.

But late Monday the president reversed course, saying the 3M Co., with which he had a public fight last week, had agreed to produce 55 million masks a month for U.S. health care workers and to import 167 million masks made by its facilities in China.

The company said it will be allowed to continue exporting some masks to Canada and Latin America from the United States. The fate of exports to other parts of the world remained unclear.

At a briefing Monday, Trump said he had resolved things with the company after speaking with 3M chief executive Michael Roman.

"We have reached an agreement, a very amicable agreement, with 3M for the delivery of an additional 55.5 million high-quality face masks each month, so that we're going to be getting over the next couple of months 166.5 million masks for our front-line health care workers," Trump said. "So the 3M saga ends very happily."

3M didn't immediately respond to a voice mail seeking comment.

Information for this article was contributed by Todd C. Frankel, Jeanne Whalen and Lisa Rein of The Washington Post; and by Shawn Donnan, Justin Sink, Jordan Fabian and Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 04/08/2020