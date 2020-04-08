Fight led to slaying in College Station, deputies say

The fatal shooting of a 32-year-old Sherwood man at a College Station park last month grew out of a fight between the man's sister and another woman with the deadly encounter captured, at least partially, on cellphone video, according to arrest reports from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Deputies called to the basketball court at 4200 Frazier Pike just after 6 p.m. March 26 found Corenthia Chef "Peanut" Davie shot in the left side of his face and shoulder. Sheriff's deputies performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until an ambulance arrived, but Davie, a 32-year-old father of two, died shortly after reaching the hospital.

Within a day, deputies had made two arrests, first charging 18-year-old Derek Jermaine Parks of Little Rock with first-degree murder in Davie's slaying before arresting Davie's brother, 19-year-old Steve Cokley III of Sherwood, on aggravated assault and attempted capital murder charges.

Parks remains jailed with bail set at $500,000. Cokley was released after posting $200,000, jail records show.

According to an arrest affidavit by Investigator William Ablondi, two witnesses identified Parks as the shirtless man they saw walk up behind Davie and shoot him. Deputies said they also obtained a cellphone video of the incident that shows Davie standing in the middle of the basketball court holding what appears to be an AK-47 rifle. The recording shows a shirtless man, believed to be Parks, holding a pistol in his right hand, authorities said.

The man walks up behind Davie and points the gun at the older man before turning toward Cokley, who was firing a handgun at a crowd of people running away toward 39th Street, according to Ablondi's description of the recording.

"The video begins getting distorted as the shooting increased and the videographer runs away," Ablondi wrote. "Approximately four seconds later, the video briefly goes back toward the basketball court and a body can be seen laying on the basketball court."

Investigators believe the fatal violence grew out of a fight between Charity Unique Duckett, who is the 29-year-old sister of Davie and Cokley, and another woman, 23-year-old Maraya Warren. Deputies did not reveal the nature of the dispute they suspect between the two.

A woman who tried to stop the fight was struck from behind by Cokley, who was in turn knocked to the ground by one of Warren's friends, according to arrest reports.

The friend and two other men tried to hold Cokley down, but Carrington Akins of Sherwood, another brother to Davie and Cokley, intervened and Cokley was able to regain his footing and start shooting, authorities said.

According to an arrest affidavit by Investigator Jeff King, Cokley fired at two other people, Warren's brother and mother, Marquis Mayweather and 41-year-old Stephanie Marie Jackson.

Akins, 30, was arrested last Thursday by sheriff's deputies on an evidence-tampering charge at the home of his wife at 4821 Avant St. in College Station. Authorities would not say whether the arrest is connected to the killing of his brother.

According to an arrest report, investigators had gone to the home to question the woman, 29-year-old Mandie Hatchett, about how a gun she owned had been used in some sort of shooting. Akins put the gun in his pocket and carried the weapon out of the back door but was caught by deputies putting the firearm in his car to hide it, the arrest report stated.

Investigators declined to release any information about the shooting, including whether it was related to Davie's slaying. Akins was released after posting $2,000 bond.

Davie's slaying comes about 20 months after his mother was killed at the family's home in Sherwood in a shootout that police said involved Cokley.

Authorities say 46-year-old Regina Annice Jackson, a mother of six, was killed by 19-year-old Zereak Zernell Oliver of Little Rock while he tried to steal a Ruger AR-556 rifle from Cokley.

According to Sherwood police, Oliver and another man had gone to the house to buy the AR-15-style rifle from Cokley. Police said that Oliver, trying to take the weapon by force, fired a pistol into the home with Cokley returning fire with the gun, known on the street as a "chopper."

Authorities said Oliver and the other man, Martieo F.D. Nash, 19, of Little Rock, fled the home in Oliver's car, which led to a high-speed police chase into Little Rock. During the pursuit, someone in the vehicle threw out a backpack containing a 9mm pistol, which matched a spent shell casing found in front of Jackson's home, according to police.

Nash, currently free on bond, was charged with evidence tampering while Oliver was charged with first-degree murder, committing a terroristic act, fleeing and evidence tampering. Oliver's trial is scheduled for September.

Oliver spent about seven months in jail before making bail, but he's now in federal custody on a gun charge stemming from an October arrest when North Little Rock police reported finding him with a loaded .38-caliber Glock while officers were investigating a shoplifting incident at the Sprint store on East McCain Boulevard. Authorities said Oliver told investigators that he'd bought the gun a few days earlier.

Metro on 04/08/2020