Fort Smith police announce increased patrol of parks

FORT SMITH — The Fort Smith Police Department said Wednesday it will increase patrols throughout the city parks system for the remainder of the covid-19 pandemic.

A post on the department’s Facebook page states that it is vital to respect the health and safety of the city’s most vulnerable now more than ever as work is being done to “flatten the curve” and eliminate the threat of covid-19. The post urges residents to avoid congregating in groups of 10 people or more, and avoid participation in group sports activities.

The post also reminds residents that public playground equipment remains off limits until further notice. Parks employees will be doing what they can to curtail these activities, which includes temporarily removing basketball hoops.

“Please respect the guidelines and use caution when going out in public,” the post states. “Thank you to our residents for rising to this unprecedented challenge. We got this!”

Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the city’s police department, said Wednesday city parks remain open.

But the extra patrols are designed to discourage and prevent too many people from gathering in close proximity in the city’s parks and potentially spreading the covid-19 virus.

Last month, Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a directive prohibiting groups of 10 or more people. Fort Smith, which according to the U.S. Census has an estimated population of more than 87,840 residents, is the state’s second largest city.