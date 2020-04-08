Hawksbill Crag, Glory Hole trails closed

Glory Hole waterfall pours through a hole in a rock shelf in November in the Ozark National Forest. The Glory Hole trail was closed Tuesday "in an effort to slow the spread of covid-19," according to a news release. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Two popular trails in the Ozark National Forest have been temporarily closed because of crowding during the covid-19 pandemic.

The trails -- to Whitaker Point and the Glory Hole -- are both in Newton County, but they are outside the boundary of the Buffalo National River, a national park temporarily closed Thursday because of crowding.

The Whitaker Point and Glory Hole trails were closed Tuesday "in an effort to slow the spread of covid-19," according to a news release.

"The top priority of the USDA Forest Service is the health and safety of visitors, nearby communities and employees," said Big Piney District Ranger Tim Jones.

The trails are "high traffic areas experiencing public use inconsistent with social distancing guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," according to the release. The Centers for Disease Control recommends people stay 6 feet apart to keep from spreading the coronavirus.

The temporary closing also includes the trailhead parking areas.

Whitaker Point, also known as Hawksbill Crag, is one of the most scenic spots in Arkansas. It's been featured on television commercials, magazine covers and postcards. Every year, thousands of people hike the 1.5 mile trail to the rock outcropping that resembles a hawk's bill from the side. Occasionally, though, a hiker will fall from the bluff leading to Whitaker Point and die upon impact with the rocks 100 feet below.

The Glory Hole is a waterfall through an eroded hole in the ceiling of an overhang cave. The hike from the trailhead to the Glory Hole and back is 2.1 miles, said state Rep. Keith Slape, R-Compton. He's a former Newton County sheriff.

For a list of closings, more information and updates, visit the websites of the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests at fs.usda.gov/osfnf or the Ouachita National Forest at fs.usda.gov/ouachita.

NW News on 04/08/2020