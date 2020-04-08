Helena's Richey to resign from House seat, starts job in Saline County

State Rep. Chris Richey, D-Helena-West Helena, said Tuesday he plans to resign from the House of Representatives sometime after the end of the fiscal session that starts today.

Richey, a former board president of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Phillips County, said he started work April 1 as the chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Saline County.

He said he hasn't moved from Helena to Benton yet and that will allow him to continue to serve during the fiscal session. Legislative leaders have said they're aiming to complete their work in 10 days.

Richey, 48, has represented House District 12 since 2013. District 12 includes Phillips County and parts of Arkansas, Desha and Lincoln counties. He has been executive director of the Phillips County Chamber of Commerce for the past five years.

He said in an interview that he wants his two boys, who are 10 and 15, to complete this school year in Helena, and he would resign from the House "once we get moved." His wife is Holly Richey.

Richey said he hopes to create as little disruption as possible for the people of House District 12, and he will determine the timing of his resignation with that goal in mind.

He said the state Democratic Party will choose a replacement for him on the ballot in the Nov. 3 general election.

State Democratic Party Chairman Michael John Gray said he expects a convention of Democrats from House District 12 will determine their nominee.

The Democratic nominee will face Republican David Tollett of Lexa. The next two-year term for House seats starts in January 2021.

Gray said he assumes the governor will call a special election to fill the position for the current term.

Richey grew up and worked in Benton before moving to Helena-West Helena in 2002, according to a news release issued by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Saline County.

He graduated from Benton High School in 1989, and his parents live in Benton. He has a bachelor's degree in political science and history from Ouachita Baptist University and a master's degree in history from Arkansas State University.

Richey said he was approached through an official of the Boys and Girls Club of America about whether he was interested in the job.

"It was just [an opportunity] I couldn't pass up," he said. "It's a great organization, and it's a mission I believe and am passionate about it, working with kids."

Richey said Heath Massey, who served as the interim chief executive officer of the Saline County organization, is now the chief operating officer for the clubs.

Last October, Rep. Jasen Kelly, R-Benton, resigned as the chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Saline County after serving in the post since 2006. At that time, Kelly said he resigned from the post for "new career opportunities" in property and casualty insurance. Kelly isn't seeking reelection.

Metro on 04/08/2020