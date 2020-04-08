In Britain, succession in spotlight

In this handout photo provided by 10 Downing Street, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during a media briefing on coronavirus in Downing Street, London, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in intensive care Tuesday with coronavirus at the NHS St Thomas' Hospital in central London. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street via AP)

LONDON -- The British government hurtled into uncharted territory Tuesday, with its foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, taking up the day-to-day duties of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was being treated in an intensive-care unit as he battled a worsening case of the covid-19 illness.

Britain, with no written constitution, does not have a codified order of succession. That legal lacuna has prompted questions during other episodes where prime ministers fell ill or underwent surgery, and now looms large at a time when Britain faces its greatest crisis since World War II.

Raab, 46, as first secretary of state, would become the government's leader if the prime minister could not carry out his duties. He was "deputized" by Johnson on Monday, led the government's daily meetings about the pandemic and will probably take on additional duties, with Johnson's prognosis so uncertain.

The government said Johnson, who has suffered symptoms of the virus for 11 days, was moved into intensive care Monday evening after his condition deteriorated sharply. He has received "standard oxygen treatment" but is breathing on his own and has not been put on a ventilator, officials said Tuesday. Nor has he been diagnosed with pneumonia, they said.

"I'm confident he'll pull through because if there's one thing I know about this prime minister, he's a fighter," Raab said at a news conference.

Still, how the government will function if the prime minister is out for a prolonged period, or dies, is not yet clear.

"If he is incapacitated for quite a long time, then you're in totally different circumstances," said Jonathan Powell, who was chief of staff to Prime Minister Tony Blair. "In the middle of a crisis like this, in the modern world, it is quite impossible to function without a prime minister."

The government will face momentous decisions, including when and how to lift the lockdown on Britain. Johnson, 55, had been leading that process and communicated the government's measures to the public in daily briefings.

Raab has mostly focused on organizing evacuation flights to return Britons stranded overseas.

Raab, officials said, was working from his quarters in the Foreign Office. He would chair meetings on national security, although in the case of an emergency, the Cabinet would make decisions on a collective basis.

Michael Gove, a senior Cabinet minister and longtime rival of Johnson, was the face of the government on television Tuesday morning, although he announced that he, too, was now in isolation at home after a member of his family showed mild coronavirus symptoms.

Other ministers -- like the chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, and the health secretary, Matt Hancock -- have been leading key parts of the response and will have strong voices. Keeping discipline could be difficult, analysts said, with much of the responsibility for that falling to the Cabinet secretary, Mark Sedwill.

If Raab were to become incapacitated, officials said, Sunak would be next in line as leader.

On Tuesday, Raab signaled the government was not close to a decision on lifting the lockdown.

