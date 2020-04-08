• Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response director, says she's all too familiar with the challenges of social-distancing guidelines after she couldn't personally treat her ill grandchild for a high fever out of concern of infecting President Donald Trump and other government officials.

• Kerry Thomas, chief of police in Chamblee, Ga., is facing disciplinary action after thieves broke into his city-owned SUV, stealing firearms and other police equipment kept in the vehicle despite a policy that prohibits firearms being left inside take-home vehicles.

• Elielson Silvam, a Rio de Janeiro firefighter, plays his silver trumpet 150 feet in the air at the top of his firetruck's extendable ladder, serenading Brazilians who watch from apartment windows and balconies as they shelter from the coronavirus.

• John Fuller, an attorney who helped get a suspected gang leader released from jail by raising concerns about the coronavirus, said he won't "second-guess" his decision after his client was killed in a drive-by shooting in New Orleans.

• Kenny Dickerson, sheriff of Marshall County, Miss., said an officer was hospitalized with waist and back injuries after being run over by a stolen car as he placed spike strips on a road to stop the vehicle.

• R. Kelly, 53, the R&B singer awaiting trial on child-pornography, obstruction-of-justice and racketeering charges, will remain behind bars in Chicago after a federal judge in New York denied his request for release because he was concerned he could contract the coronavirus.

• Corrie Wallace, 37, accused of kidnapping and killing a woman in LaPlace, La., by shooting her in the head when she escaped from the trunk of his moving car, surrendered to police and faces a first-degree murder charge.

• Austin Chuong, 19, of Alpharetta, Ga., was booked into jail on a murder charge after police, responding to a domestic-disturbance call, accused him of stabbing his 56-year-old father to death and wounding two other family members.

• Kate Dingemans, a veterinarian on New Zealand's North Island, kept in touch with two German students she had worked with for a month and then invited them and their girlfriends to stay with her family when the country went into lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic as the Germans waited to get on a government flight back home.

