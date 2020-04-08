IN THEIR WORDS Harrison Wales

HARRISON WALES

SCHOOL Fayetteville High School

PARENTS Amy and Jason Wales

SIBLINGS Olivia Wales

SPORTS YOU PLAY Baseball

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Winning the 6A West Conference title in 2019.

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION I plan to attend Auburn University and major in Building Science.

FAVORITE PLAYLIST Classic Rock

FAVORITE FOOD Seafood

FAVORITE TV SHOW Tiger King

FAVORITE MOVIE Lone Survivor

TWITTER HANDLE @wales_harrison

ROLE MODELS Barry Tice

INFLUENTIAL COACH Travis Hill

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT My favorite teacher is Mrs. Pinter and my favorite subject is math.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS In 10 years I see myself starting my own general contracting company.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Covid-19 has taken lifetime memories from me. My senior prom, senior trip, graduation, and most importantly my senior baseball season have all been affected. Months and months of hard work all for this season to possibly be canceled is devastating for me and every spring athlete. But, covid-19 has also led me to reflect on my high school baseball experience and I am extremely grateful for all of my memories I share with my teammates. I'll never forget the countless laughs, tough trials, and wins I share with them and I wouldn't trade it for the world. Fayetteville High School baseball has left a lasting impact on my life.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I will miss playing in big rivalry games with my teammates. The feeling and atmosphere while taking the field against a rival is unexplainable. A year of pride or shame rides on one series, bringing out the best in every player. Covid-19 is stealing big aspirations from senior spring athletes.

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.

Sports on 04/08/2020