Indexes end lower as rally unravels

U.S. markets saw big gains evaporate Tuesday as investors balanced snippets of progress in countries hardest-hit by coronavirus against the pandemic's expected peak in the United States.

Fresh from a historic day in which the three major U.S. indexes skyrocketed more than 7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 800 points at Tuesday's open. Investors noted that China reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since January. Austria and Denmark, meanwhile, announced a timeline for ending their lockdowns.

But New York, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, reported more than 730 deaths overnight, its greatest single-day increase of the pandemic. The spike follows two days of nearly flat numbers, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggested there could be a "lag" in the state's data.

More bad news hit the markets as the price of U.S. crude oil abruptly flipped from a gain to a steep loss of more than 9%.

The Dow, which had been up as much as 900 points, saw its rally unravel. The blue-chip index fell 26.13 points, or 0.1%, to close at 22,653.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 dropped 0.16%, or 4.27 points, to settle at 2,659.41. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 25.98 points, or 0.33%, to 7,887.26.

"There can be a lot of interim rallies and big declines within a broader trend," said Michael Farr of investment management firm Farr, Miller & Washington. "This market needs to find a floor and build a base. ... Everyone wants this crisis to be over, but wanting won't make it end. The medical community has said that the virus will determine the schedule."

The health crisis will continue to be the primary focus for investors, said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at Vantagepoint Investment Advisers. But fiscal policy is a close second as lawmakers and the White House try to bolster an economy brought to a virtual standstill.

"Coming off the rebound of such a powerful day [Monday], it gives opportunities to those who have felt like we might be a bit extended to sell," Wicker said Tuesday. "I think that's what you saw today."

Oil prices have been even more volatile than the stock market in recent weeks as demand has dried up for energy amid a global economy weakened by the coronavirus outbreak. Russia and Saudi Arabia have also been locked in a price war, refusing to cut production sharply even as the world is awash in excess oil.

President Donald Trump said last week that he hoped and expected the two sides could agree on production cutbacks, which helped prices spurt higher temporarily. But investors still aren't convinced about a deal, and benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $2.45, or 9.4%, to settle at $23.63 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.18 to $31.87 per barrel.

The yield on the 10-Year U.S. Treasury note climbed to 0.72% from 0.67% late Monday as investors sought riskier investments. Yields rise when bond prices drop. But gold, another safe-haven in times of turmoil, was also trending up after notching its highest close in seven years Monday.

Asian markets finished the day broadly, with Japan's Nikkei 225, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai Composite index all closing up more than 2%. European markets closed up across the board, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index climbing more than 1.8% and Germany's DAX up nearly 2.8%. Britain's FTSE 100 also rose nearly 2.2%, despite news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been moved to intensive care during covid-19 treatment.

These small signs of recovery come just as the United States braces for peak infection, with the U.S. surgeon general warning Americans to steel themselves for one of the "hardest and saddest" weeks of their lives. But some data suggest the outbreak might not be as bad as initial projections suggested.

A leading forecasting model used by the White House to chart the coronavirus pandemic predicted Monday that the United States may need fewer hospital beds, ventilators and other equipment than previously projected and that some states may reach their peak of covid-19 deaths sooner than expected.

Experts and state leaders, however, noted that the model created by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington conflicts with many others showing higher equipment shortages, deaths and projected peaks.

More than 40 states have enacted stay-at-home orders, a public health measure that has cascaded through the U.S. economy. More than 10 million people filed jobless claims in the last two weeks of March, a record-shattering spike that eclipses highs set during the 2008 financial crisis.

"Investors have a choice," said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab. "Do they want to focus on the economic free-fall in the U.S. and Europe, or do they want to focus on the recovery that's underway in Asia?"

Businesses and households are now waiting for waves of government stimulus, which already has equaled 10% of U.S. gross domestic product, to flow in. But many small-business owners are reporting delays in securing loans, without which many will have close their doors permanently. The Internal Revenue Service has warned the $1,200 relief checks may not reach many Americans until August or September if they haven't already provided direct-deposit information to the government.

