Large gatherings not an issue for local police

BENTONVILLE -- Local law enforcement agencies haven't had many issues enforcing Gov. Asa Hutchinson's directive prohibiting groups of 10 or more people from gathering in public and private spaces.

They're approaching it as an education issue, not an enforcement one.

Hutchinson issued his directive to help prevent the spread of covid-19.

Rogers Police Chief Hayes Minor said police have the authority to issue misdemeanor citations to people who violate the directive. Those convicted could be fined from $100 to $500, jailed up to 30 days or both, he said.

Police have broken up a few soccer games, Minor said.

They have received calls and email concerning people bunching up on trails or in parks, but Minor said he believes most people are complying.

Officers are patrolling areas where they usually see gatherings of large groups, he said.

Bentonville Police Chief Jon Simpson said his officers have had to intervene in gatherings in Memorial Park.

"We are trying to handle those situations as an informative matter instead of enforcement," he said.

Minor and Simpson said they haven't had any situations where someone was violating the directive by hosting parties with 10 or more people.

Simpson said they have increased patrols around the parks but also at grocery stores and closed businesses.

Lt. Jeff Taylor, a spokesman for the Springdale Police Department, said the department is using social media to inform people.

"Our goal is not to go out and take any enforcement actions," he said.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, spokesman for the Fayetteville Police Department, said the community seems to be following the directives of the governor and mayor. Murphy said they are using a common sense approach and people have complied when officers asked them to disperse.

Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn said the city park isn't closed, but he only sees people walking in the park. He said they have had a few complaints, but handling those with the informative approach ended up with good results.

Capt. Derek Spicer with the Siloam Springs Police Department said he believes people are trying to be proactive and abide by the order. He added they want people to get outside and get exercise but also practice social distancing.

"Everyone is trying to be safe and get through it," he said.

NW News on 04/08/2020