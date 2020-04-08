We need good news

With all the stressful news on essentially every page of the paper these days, I humbly suggest you reconsider and use the "In the News" left-hand column of the front page only for happy, funny, motivating, and/or uplifting stories. The time has come to have a consistent go-to section of the paper to make us smile and feel good.

Thank you for your consideration.

RUSS NUGENT

Lowell

Belief in his existence

To Steve Foster who said, "Until you prove the existence of your god, you're playing make-believe in a fairy-tale world."

The existence of my God is proved when: The sun comes up every morning right on time. Daffodils bloom every spring. People do good things for strangers just because. I watch a baby seeing this wonderful world for the first time.

To believe all things just evolved without a cause or a creator is to make believe in a fairy-tale world.

JUDY KITTLER

Bryant

Sounds in pandemic

Around 4:48 a.m., you should hear the first bird song of the morning. A robin will end the day at about 7:49 p.m. And for the first time ever, the robin is now encored by human howls ... in east Fayetteville anyway. Seems our neighbors have the time and spirit to keep Fayetteville funky through a new nightly "together-howl" ritual.

In normal times, it would be hard to know when the first bird wakes and the last sings goodnight; together-howls would be unimaginable. Modern life is a sprinter's race. But these surely are not normal times. Do you remember your last commute? Ever enjoyed this much family time? Does your hair grow long? Life is slowing way down. Might we miss this period when it passes? Do we require a pandemic to listen to the birds sing (and the neighbors howl)?

ADAM FLEMMING

Fayetteville

Who is masked man?

If I were President Trump, I wouldn't wear a mask either. People might think it looks silly and then not vote for him in November.

Hm. Wait. On second thought, go ahead, sir. Give it try. Let's see how you look!

JERRY HINES

Little Rock

Brummett essential?

In response to the question posed by a recent letter to the editor, I answer yes. John Brummett and his columns are essential services to the people of Arkansas. As is the Democrat-Gazette. But since Governor Hutchinson has not issued a "shelter in place" order, one needn't even ask the question.

As for being "left-leaning" and a suggestion that this political position might cause Mr. Brummett to jump off a bridge (there is a logic flaw here), I don't think we have to worry about this either. There's enough real stuff to worry about right now.

PATTI POWELL

Little Rock

Random ponderings

I would like to share some more or less random and disconnected thoughts, from more or less recent reading and pondering.

The stock market averages are altogether too volatile to be indices of anything but politicized manipulations. For long-term fluctuations I prefer to think the elevenish-year cycles of Jupiter's period and the sunspots are still more reliable. But what do I know?

Historian Charles Nicholl said somewhere that the past may be a foreign country, but it is one from which we all are emigres.

Weeds are only plants growing where you don't want them. Every cultivated plant was wild once.

Social commentator and journalist Martin Amis, way back in the '80s, called America a "moronic inferno." He would probably be at a loss for words today.

The ancient Greek, Agathon (alcoholic and seer, not the friend of Plato), is reputed to have said words to the effect that, in the name of science, we are liable to poke at a crab with a stick to see how it will respond. The crab responds as if poked with a stick. We learn nothing.

Contrary to popular wisdom, Job was not a patient man. In the sense of the Hebrew words, he was "perfect and upright." But he did not suffer fools, and he even railed against the Lord for what he considered unjust treatment. He never blasphemed or lost his faith, though. And he admitted when he was wrong.

John Lennon wrote that love is all you need. Certain unimaginative types occasionally object to the simplicity of the statement, but what do they know? The playwright Christopher Fry wrote that death is a kind of love. My nearly 70 years of experience suggest to me that hate is a kind of love, albeit a terribly twisted kind. It may well be that gravity is a kind of love. Dante wrote that it is l'amore che muove il sol y altre stelle, "that moves the sun and other stars."

Please keep safe and well.

STANLEY G. JOHNSON

Little Rock

Give context, please

I note that the press is saying we have more cases than this or that nation. It would be nice if we also saw the population of those countries. Most are less than a third of our population.

I think most of the media is trying to make our president look bad.

GEORGE MOE

Hot Springs Village

Editorial on 04/08/2020