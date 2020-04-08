Mayor issues prohibition on LR caravans

Participating in a vehicle caravan for recreational purposes is now a misdemeanor in Little Rock because large gatherings will exacerbate the covid-19 public health crisis, according to an executive order from Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

People who travel in groups of vehicles of five or more to any location within Little Rock city limits with the intention of exiting those vehicles for recreational purposes -- purposes other than work, medical visits or grocery shopping -- can be charged with a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct if they do not disperse when asked to do so by law enforcement authorities, City Attorney Tom Carpenter said Tuesday.

The prohibition does not apply to funeral processions as long as they are orderly, separated and under the direction or control of a law enforcement officer, the order notes.

Little Rock has a curfew in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and has closed city buildings and recreational facilities in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Scott said he issued the order in response to several large gatherings that reportedly took place over the weekend in Little Rock. Images and videos of a "corona parade," as some posts circulating on social media called it, showed lines of vehicles and large numbers of people together. A statement from Scott on Monday referenced crowds at an intersection near South University Avenue.

"We have to move from education to engagement, and now toward enforcement," Scott said Tuesday during Gov. Asa Hutchinson's daily briefing on covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. "This virus is not a game."

The mayor added that there were other gatherings across the city over the weekend that did not appear on social media.

"What happened on one side of town may have happened on another," Scott said.

Little Rock law enforcement officials are working on how they will enforce the order. Police Chief Keith Humphrey will work with other law enforcement agencies to carry out the mayor's directive.

"We recognize the seriousness of what happened, and so we are going to continually work on and provide more details tomorrow," Humphrey said Tuesday.

The Arkansas State Police will help Little Rock police enforce the restrictions by providing additional help from troopers, spokesman Bill Sadler said. Sadler said the state police have a history of working with the Little Rock Police Department "upon their request for patrol assistance or if there's an unruly crowd they want dispersed [by] providing additional personnel to take charge of the situation."

"Right now, that's the only thing that's transpired. The mayor made it clear that he won't tolerate that type of behavior," Sadler said.

More answers will come shortly as law enforcement agencies decide how to enforce the order, according to city spokesman Lamor Williams.

"The plan is still evolving," he said.

Executive orders from Hutchinson's office and declarations of emergency from Scott's office state that being outside in close contact with others, or in groups larger than 10 people, shall be avoided during the pandemic.

Scott's latest declaration states that not following such directives creates a "hazardous or physically offensive condition."

The wording is the same as in a subsection of the state's disorderly conduct statute, Arkansas Code Annotated 5-71-207, which is referenced in the order.

"The mayor's executive order merely states that the presence of people without masks and not honoring social distancing creates a health hazard, or a physically offensive health condition," Carpenter said in an email.

The mayor issued an emergency proclamation for the city March 12, putting Little Rock in line for state and federal aid and directing that the city implement its emergency response framework.

On March 26, he issued an executive order implementing a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in the city because of the outbreak.

Other law enforcement agencies in the area also will take action against those who fail to follow social distancing and meetings guidelines.

North Little Rock police will confront and break up groups that are violating Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, according to spokeswoman Amy Cooper.

"Officers will make contact with the group and explain to them the orders that have been passed down through the upper levels of the Arkansas Department of Health," Cooper said. "We'll explain that to them and give them the opportunity to start practicing social distancing."

North Little Rock police have not issued any citations yet but will issue them or make arrests if residents refuse to follow guidelines, Cooper said.

"That would be the very last resort," Cooper said. "That would be like if there was just no other option."

Jacksonville police will employ similar practices with social distancing guidelines, but so far there haven't been any situations that have involved police, spokeswoman April Kiser said.

"We've not had any large groups to disperse yet," Kiser said. "I say that with hoping we are giving the right message to our community, which is stay home. Stay in your own yard."

