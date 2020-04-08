• White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post nine months into the job after never holding a single press briefing. Grisham will be assuming a new role as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump. She had continued to represent the first lady while also holding the titles of press secretary and White House communications director since June. Grisham's new role was confirmed by the first lady, who said in a statement that Lindsay Reynolds, her chief of staff for the past three years, had resigned earlier this week to spend more time with her family. Grisham will be replaced by Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany while Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah will be moving to the White House in a strategic communications role. The shakeup comes as the president is facing the biggest crisis of his administration, the coronavirus pandemic. Grisham, who succeeded Sarah Sanders and Sean Spicer, had been largely sidelined during the pandemic and since Mark Meadows, the president's new chief of staff, began to assume control. Over the last several weeks, Trump has been personally leading near-daily press briefings. Grisham had said when she took on the role that she was willing to hold press briefings, but never did, citing the fact that the president frequently fields questions from reporters. The president had largely ended the practice even before Grisham assumed the role when Sanders held the position.

Photo by AP

• U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said Tuesday that he has recovered from the coronavirus and has started volunteering at a hospital in his Kentucky hometown. The Republican lawmaker tested positive for the virus in March, becoming the first case of covid-19 in the Senate. "I appreciate all the best wishes I have received," Paul said Tuesday. "I have been retested, and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this." Paul, an eye surgeon, is volunteering at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green while the Senate is on a break amid the coronavirus outbreak. Paul worked in emergency rooms early in his career as a physician, his office said. Paul, whose refusal to initially self-quarantine after being tested drew harsh criticism from some of his colleagues, went into quarantine in March after testing positive. He later said he had been tested the prior week but continued working at the Capitol because he had no symptoms of the illness and believed it was "highly unlikely" he was sick. Paul also said he did not have direct contact with anyone who tested positive for the virus or was sick.

