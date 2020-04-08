Northeast Arkansas sees storm damage, possible tornado

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management in Poinsett County reported damage done by a storm that appears to have spawned a tornado in the Harrisburg area.

Megan New, the emergency manger for Poinsett County, said there was damage done to a subdivision on Southfield Drive in Harrisburg. She said there was also report of an injury in home that was damaged in the Claypool Reservoir area of the county.

"We are asking people to stay inside and avoid the Claypool, Southfield (Drive) Rayburn (Road) and the area around Harrisburg," New said.

She said have been reports of heavy rain currently in Marked Tree, but no tornado activity has been reported as of now.