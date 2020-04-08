NYC's toll tops 9/11 deaths

A patient arrives Tuesday at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn. At least 4,000 people have died from covid-19 in New York City, state officials said Tuesday. More photos at arkansasonline.com/48virus/. (AP/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK -- New York City's death toll from the coronavirus rose past 4,000 Tuesday, eclipsing the number killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he's considering putting a "hold" on U.S. funding for the World Health Organization after the agency "blew it" by failing to sound the alarm sooner about the coronavirus.

"I'm not saying I'm going to do it, but we're going to look at it," the president said Tuesday at a White House briefing on the coronavirus.

New York state reported 731 new covid-19 deaths Tuesday, its biggest jump since the start of the outbreak, dampening some of the cautious optimism officials have expressed about efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

New York City's death toll stood at 4,009 as of Tuesday night, according to Johns Hopkins University. The state's death toll grew to 5,489.

However, the jump in numbers was noted even as the crisis seemed to be easing or at least stabilizing, by some measures, in New York and parts of Europe, though health officials warned people at nearly every turn not to let their guard down.

And after 76 days, China finally lifted the lockdown on Wuhan, the city of 11 million where the outbreak began.

The alarming surge in deaths in New York City is attributed to new hospital admissions dropping on average over several days. Cuomo said the death tally is a "lagging indicator" that reflects the loss of critically ill people hospitalized earlier.

"That's 731 people who we lost. Behind every one of those numbers is an individual. There's a family, there's a mother, there's a father, there's a sister, there's a brother. So a lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers," Cuomo said at a briefing at the state Capitol.

Nationally, there were more than 396,000 cases as of Tuesday night.

While Cuomo said New York could be reaching a "plateau" in hospitalizations, he warned that gains are dependent on people continuing to practice social distancing.

In other developments in New York City:

• A crew member of the USNS Comfort hospital ship sent to New York City for the coronavirus outbreak has tested positive for the disease. The crew member was being isolated, the Navy said in a statement. The positive test will not affect the hospital ship's mission to receive patients, according to the Navy.

• A cavernous cathedral that normally would be hosting prayer services in preparation for Easter may instead spend Holy Week being outfitted as a field hospital to help with the pandemic. The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, seat of the Episcopal Diocese of New York, has partnered with Mount Sinai Health System and evangelical Christian organization Samaritan's Purse to provide emergency hospital space in its 600-foot-long sanctuary.

• Samaritan's Purse, led by evangelist Billy Graham's son, the Rev. Franklin Graham, also worked with Mount Sinai to set up a small field hospital in Central Park.

• Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that officials have explored the possibility of temporary burials on Hart Island, a strip of land in Long Island Sound that has long served as the city's potter's field. De Blasio told TV station NY1 that under such a contingency plan, bodies of covid-19 victims would be buried individually so families could later reclaim them.

"There will never, ever be anything like mass graves or mass interment in New York City, ever," de Blasio said.

'CHINA CENTRIC'

In his daily virus update briefing Tuesday, Trump called the Geneva-based World Health Organization "very China centric." He also said the organization was wrong to advise against travel restrictions he imposed on China.

"They're always on the side of China, but we fund it," Trump said. "So we want to look into it."

Congress allocated about $123 million to the health agency for 2020.

The WHO has urged countries to avoid blanket travel bans to countries experiencing outbreaks because it says historically such moves have been ineffective. People often book flights through another hub, which can make their movements difficult for authorities to trace. Restrictions also can prevent countries from receiving medical equipment and vital goods, it said.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said Trump was doing a "great job" by using what the president has called a whole-government approach. He also praised Trump for leveraging research and development, engaging with the private sector on things such as medical supplies, expanding testing and educating the public.

Tedros also has praised China, even as Beijing was criticized by other countries and organizations for being slow to respond initially to the outbreak there and for resisting cooperation with international disease-trackers.

Also in Washington, the prediction model updated this week by the University of Washington -- the one most often mentioned by U.S. health officials at White House briefings -- predicts daily deaths in the U.S. will hit a peak in mid-April then decline through the summer.

As leaders try to get a handle on the coronavirus outbreak, they are turning to numerous mathematical models to help them figure out what might happen next and what they should try to do now to contain and prepare for the spread.

"The key thing is that you want to know what's happening in the future," said NASA top climate modeler Gavin Schmidt. "Absent a time machine, you're going to have to use a model."

The latest projection shows that from 49,431 to 136,401 Americans will die in the first wave, which will last into the summer. That's a huge range of 87,000. But only a few days earlier the same team had a range of nearly 138,000, with 177,866 as the top number of deaths. Officials credit social distancing.

NEW DATA

The latest calculations are based on better data on how the virus acts, more information on how people act and more cities as examples. For example, new data from Italy and Spain suggest social distancing is working even better than expected to stop the spread of the virus.

The time it took for the epidemic to peak -- that is, for those deaths to start declining -- was shorter in those Italian and Spanish cities than it was for Wuhan, said Dr. Christopher Murray of the University of Washington, who developed the model.

"No model is perfect, but most models are somewhat useful," said John Allen Paulos, a professor of math at Temple University and author of several books about math and everyday life. "But we can't confuse the model with reality."

In Spain, new deaths Tuesday rose to 743 and infections climbed by 5,400 after five days of declines, but the increases were believed to reflect a weekend backlog. Authorities said they were confident in the downward trend.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tYfug33CQU]

In Italy, the hardest-hit country of all, with over 17,000 deaths, authorities appealed to people ahead of Easter weekend not to lower their guard and to abide by a lockdown now in its fifth week, even as new cases dropped to a level not seen since the early weeks of the outbreak.

"Finally it seems we are beginning to see a lessening of new cases" after a plateau, said Giovanni Rezza, director of the infectious-disease division of Italy's national health institute.

One challenge for modelers is dealing with seesawing death totals from overburdened public health departments.

A state's data might show big swings in deaths -- but only because a backlog of reports showed up all at once. The tremendous leaps in deaths in a single day could throw off predictions.

Another problem, said University of Texas disease modeler Lauren Ancel Meyers, is that most of the pandemic models, including hers, are based on how influenza acts, and that is different from this new coronavirus.

Most models use calculus to factor in "things you can't predict," Meyers said. To her, they are simple equations, ones that a person who knows advanced calculus can figure out. To the rest of the world, it's Greek. Literally full of sigmas, phis, omegas and other symbols.

Even with all of the uncertainty, "it's much better than shooting from the hip," said Meyers, who is churning out iterations of what she calls a "workhorse model" of covid-19 for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Data-driven models are the best evidence we have."

In France, the number of dead passed the bleak milestone of 10,000, climbing to more than 10,300, said Jerome Salomon, national health director.

In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a monthlong state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures because of a spike of infections in the country with the world's oldest population. The order will close hostess bars and other night entertainment.

Back in the U.S., Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that if Americans continue to practice social distancing for the rest of April, "we will be able to get back to some sense of normalcy."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/48virus/]

"I want the American people to know there is a light at the end of this tunnel, and we feel confident that if we keep doing the right thing for the rest of this month, that we can start to slowly reopen in some places," he said on ABC's Good Morning America.

JANUARY ALARM

Meanwhile, a top White House adviser starkly warned Trump administration officials in late January that the coronavirus crisis could cost the United States trillions of dollars and put millions of Americans at risk of illness or death.

The warning, written in a memo by Peter Navarro, Trump's trade adviser, is the highest-level alert known to have circulated inside the West Wing as the administration was taking its first substantive steps to confront the crisis that had already consumed China's leaders and would go on to upend life in Europe and the United States.

"The lack of immune protection or an existing cure or vaccine would leave Americans defenseless in the case of a full-blown coronavirus outbreak on U.S. soil," Navarro's memo said.

"This lack of protection elevates the risk of the coronavirus evolving into a full-blown pandemic, imperiling the lives of millions of Americans."

Navarro is now the administration's point person for supply-chain issues for medical and other equipment needed to deal with the virus.

The January memo written by Navarro was dated the same day that Trump named a White House task force to deal with the threat, and as the administration was weighing whether to bar some travelers from China, an option being pushed by Navarro.

Trump would approve the limits on travel from China the next day, though it would be weeks before he began taking more aggressive steps to head off spread of the virus.

Neither Navarro nor spokespeople for the White House responded to requests for comment.

The memo, which was reviewed by The New York Times, was sent from Navarro to the National Security Council and then distributed to several officials across the administration, people familiar with the events said. It reached a number of top officials as well as aides to Mick Mulvaney, then the acting chief of staff, they said, but it was unclear whether Trump saw it.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Information for this article was contributed by Marina Villeneuve, Karen Matthews, Michael Hill, Carolyn Thompson, Michael R. Sisak, Seth Borenstein and Carla K. Johnson of The Associated Press; and by Alex Wayne and Justin Sink of Bloomberg News.

Photo by AP

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence (left), arrives Tuesday for a brie ng at the White House. At right is Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator. Trump said he’s thinking about putting a “hold” on U.S. funding for the World Health Organization after the agency “blew it” by not sounding the alarm sooner about the coronavirus. (AP/Alex Brandon)

A replica of the Statue of Liberty on the front porch of a Brooklyn, N.Y., home sports a protective ag mask Tuesday. (The New York Times/Demetrius Freeman)

Photo by KEYSTONE

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), talks to the media at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak of a new deadly virus which originated from China a "global health emergency." China, where the coronavirus emerged, has reported 170 deaths and at least 7,800 infections from the infection. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

A Section on 04/08/2020