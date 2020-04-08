Off the Wire

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, Dayton's Obi Toppin (1) reacts in the first half in an NCAA college basketball game against Rhode Island in Dayton, Ohio. Toppin was selected to The Associated Press All-America first team, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

BASKETBALL

Toppin wins Wooden Award

Obi Toppin of Dayton won the John R. Wooden Award on Tuesday night as the nation's outstanding college basketball player. Toppin, along with Saddiq Bey of Villanova, Luka Garza of Iowa, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Peyton Pritchard of Oregon, also won positional awards from the Basketball Hall of Fame. Toppin averaged 20 points, 7.0 rebounds and shot 60% from the field this season.

Duke freshman to NBA Draft

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley is entering the NBA Draft. Stanley announced his decision Tuesday after averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Stanley joins sophomore point guard Tre Jones as early entrees to the NBA draft from Duke.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hall nominees announced

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Carl Edwards were among the new nominees for NASCAR's next Hall of Fame class announced Tuesday under a revamped voting protocol. Voters for 11 years elected five members per class first from a list of 25 candidates; it was trimmed to 20 beginning with the 2015 class. The new process starting this year splits the nominees into three ballots; Modern candidates, Pioneer candidates and Landmark candidates. Two entries from the 10 Modern candidates will be elected, along with one entry apiece from the five-candidate Pioneer and Landmark categories. Janet Guthrie, the first woman to run in the Indianapolis 500, Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600, returns as a nominee to the Landmark category after a one year absence. She was dropped in 2019 from the category, which has existed as an award for contribution to the sport, and her absence sparked a backlash toward the nominating committee. Burton, Earnhardt, Edwards, Jake Elder and Banjo Matthews are all first-time nominees for the Hall of Fame.

FOOTBALL

Former Eagles RB dies

Timmy Brown, a running back and kick returner who won an NFL championship with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1960, has died. He was 82. The Eagles announced Tuesday that Brown died on Saturday. Brown is sixth on the franchise's all-time list for touchdowns (62), seventh in total yards from scrimmage (7,049), eighth in rushing (3,703 yards) and seventh in TDs rushing (29).

Sports on 04/08/2020