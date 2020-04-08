A customer reads a book as he and others line up to enter a supermarket keeping social distancing, following the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday a complete lockdown over the upcoming Passover holiday to control the country's coronavirus outbreak, but offered citizens some hope by saying he expects to lift widespread restrictions after the week-long festival. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

QUETTA, Pakistan -- Pakistan's military promised Tuesday that dozens of doctors who were briefly jailed for protesting a lack of protective equipment needed to treat the growing number of coronavirus cases will get the equipment they need.

The 47 doctors protested in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Baluchistan province, on Monday, when they were detained. They were released later the same day, according to provincial spokesman Liaquat Shahwani.

An army statement Tuesday said the "emergency supplies of medical equipment, including PPE [Personal Protective Equipment] are being dispatched to Quetta."

However, some of the doctors said they were mistreated by police and that some of their colleagues were beaten. The physicians declined to give their names, fearing reprisals.

Two doctors have died after contracting the new virus in Pakistan, which has recorded 4,035cq NP4,009cq JH cases and 57cq JH deaths. Many of the cases have been traced to pilgrims returning from neighboring Iran. Pakistani authorities have imposed a countrywide lockdown until April 14.

In Iran, authorities struggling to battle the virus announced Tuesday they would expand testing to asymptomatic people, but didn't say how many test kits they have available or provide other details.

Iran's state TV said Tuesday the new coronavirus has killed another 133 people, pushing the country's death toll to 3,872cq JH amid 62,589cq JH confirmed cases.

There are nearly 109,000 confirmed cases across the Middle East, with more than 4,600 fatalities.

In Egypt, the Ministry of Religious Endowments, which oversees mosques nationwide, called off all celebrations and late-evening prayer services for Ramadan.

Israel said Tuesday it would begin requiring face masks for most people in public places starting Sunday.

Overall, more than 9,200cq JH have been infected in Israel and 65cq JH have died, the vast majority elderly and many in assisted living facilities.

Information for this article was contributed by Nasser Karimi, Amir Vahdat, Samy Magdy, Isabel DeBre, Omar Akour, Tia Goldenberg and Aron Heller of The Associated Press.

