Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Bernie Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Joe Biden as likely nominee
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas woman, 26, fatally struck on state highway, police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:08 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A 26-year-old pedestrian died after she was struck Tuesday morning by a pickup on Arkansas 267 in Beebe, authorities said.

Bethany Gunnell of Beebe was in the northbound lane of the highway shortly before 7:30 a.m. when a Ford F-150 struck her from behind, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Gunnell died, and no additional injuries were listed in the report.

It was lightly raining at the time of the crash, police said.

Fort Smith police also released additional information on a pedestrian fatally struck in that city on Tuesday morning.

Police said 34-year-old Bradley Smithson was seen lying in the middle of Grand Avenue around 6 a.m.

One driver avoided hitting Smithson and pulled over to urge him to get out of the road, according to the news release.

A Chevrolet Silverado traveling east then approached and fatally struck Smithson.

Police also released details about a pickup driver who died after a wreck on U.S. 79 Tuesday night in Magnolia.

The man, not yet identified by state police, was driving a Ford F-150 north on the highway around 8:15 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a traffic signal pole, according to a preliminary report. He was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

Weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 117 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT