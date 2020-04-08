Arkansas woman, 26, fatally struck on state highway, police say

A 26-year-old pedestrian died after she was struck Tuesday morning by a pickup on Arkansas 267 in Beebe, authorities said.

Bethany Gunnell of Beebe was in the northbound lane of the highway shortly before 7:30 a.m. when a Ford F-150 struck her from behind, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Gunnell died, and no additional injuries were listed in the report.

It was lightly raining at the time of the crash, police said.

Fort Smith police also released additional information on a pedestrian fatally struck in that city on Tuesday morning.

Police said 34-year-old Bradley Smithson was seen lying in the middle of Grand Avenue around 6 a.m.

One driver avoided hitting Smithson and pulled over to urge him to get out of the road, according to the news release.

A Chevrolet Silverado traveling east then approached and fatally struck Smithson.

Police also released details about a pickup driver who died after a wreck on U.S. 79 Tuesday night in Magnolia.

The man, not yet identified by state police, was driving a Ford F-150 north on the highway around 8:15 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a traffic signal pole, according to a preliminary report. He was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

Weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 117 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.