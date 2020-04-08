Pulaski County jail taking it slow on virus-tied releases

Although the Pulaski County jail has released a small number of detainees during the coronavirus pandemic, the facility has yet to take more aggressive preventive measures such as releasing people who can be fitted with electronic monitors or providing masks to inmates.

Jails and prisons nationwide have experienced rapid outbreaks of the virus, including a federal facility in Forrest City where two dozen inmates have been infected.

To date, the Pulaski County jail has no confirmed cases of covid-19. Because of various hurdles, officials have not been able to set up a special 14-day isolation section of the jail for new arrivals. Nor have detainees been provided masks in case the virus get introduced into the facility.

The Pulaski County jail -- the largest county detention facility in the state -- has released approximately 35 detainees outside of the normal cycle of intake and release during the outbreak, according to Sheriff Eric Higgins. That number of releases is lower than the Washington County jail, which recently decided to release more than 150 pretrial detainees and place them on electronic monitoring.

In an interview Tuesday, Higgins attributed these case-by-case releases to decisions about bonds and speed letters made during an ongoing conversation among judges and prosecutors. "It's not a general, broad decision on releasing," Higgins said.

He emphasized that people charged with low-level misdemeanors often are cited and quickly released from custody.

The Pulaski County jail has a capacity of 1,210 beds and currently houses 874 people, a number which has dropped, the sheriff said, possibly because fewer criminal offenses are taking place during social-distancing measures. However, Higgins said it was too early to offer a definitive explanation.

County officials are trying to make adjustments to jail housing to create a 14-day isolation section for every detainee who enters the facility, regardless of whether they are running a fever or exhibiting coronavirus symptoms, before they join the general population or are released on bond.

Ideally, the section would contain single-person cells to prevent inmate-to-inmate transmission; most units in the prison contain two-person cells, Higgins said. The section could start accepting new detainees as soon as this week, Higgins said, but so far officials have been unable to accomplish the goal.

If a significant number of arrests take place, then a two-week isolation section will become impossible to maintain "just from sheer numbers," he said.

"It just depends on the population," Higgins said. "If we're averaging 12 people entering the facility a day with felony charges, then we can only do this so long."

Right now, when people arrive at the jail and a screening reveals they have a fever or coronavirus symptoms, they are isolated. At the moment, around three people have been isolated in one unit of the jail, where they are not placed next to one another in the cells, Higgins said.

The jail has tested only one person for coronavirus, and the result came back negative about a week and a half ago, he said.

Judges have worked with prosecutors and parole officials to identify people who can be released or can have a reduced bail, Higgins said, as long as they are not a threat to the community. A variety of factors influence the decision to release someone from pretrial custody, he said.

Arkansas Department of Correction facilities regularly accept detainees from the jail who have been convicted, which further reduces the jail's population as people move to a state facility, Higgins explained. "They have been picking up quite a few folks on a regular basis," he said. The same is true of some people who have violated the terms of their parole, he said.

The jail's supply of masks remains a challenge. Most staff members have surgical masks to wear, but only a few have N95 masks, Higgins said.

The only detainees at the jail who have been given masks are those few who are thought to have symptoms or a fever, Higgins said. The jail doesn't have the resources to give disposable masks to every inmate, a situation he said was not ideal.

"We can't do that," Higgins said. "If we did that, then within a week nobody would have a mask."

Officials are exploring whether inmates can make homemade masks to provide to fellow detainees as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expands its guidance on when Americans should wear masks, the sheriff said.

Compared with Washington County, the number of coronavirus-related releases from the Pulaski County jail is low.

Officials in Washington County, where the jail has an operating capacity of about 570 detainees and a design capacity of 710 beds, have released about 150 pretrial detainees and fitted them with electronic monitors.

The chief deputy of the sheriff's office, Jay Cantrell, told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette recently that the jail also is exploring releasing some of the 57 people serving 90-day stints in the jail for parole violations, in addition to the 150 awaiting trial. The jail's population is down to 415 as of last Friday from a Feb. 10 peak of 810, Cantrell said.

Although Higgins said electronic monitoring has been discussed for Pulaski County's jail, right now the jail has no electronic monitors. The sheriff's office has not had any for probably a decade, he explained.

A spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff's office, Mitch McCoy, also pointed out that more people are charged with serious felony offenses in Pulaski County than in Washington County.

"It's a very delicate balance that we're playing with, in ensuring that we contain the virus in the detention facility, but we also have a duty to protect the citizens on the streets and ensure their safety," McCoy said.

The prosecuting attorney for Pulaski County, Larry Jegley, told the Democrat-Gazette last month that his office was not limiting prosecutions to low-level offenses during the outbreak.

Even though the Pulaski County jail has zero confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the risk is significant.

Preventing the virus from spreading among inmates presents a challenge because of the enclosed environment and high turnover among detainees, who may leave the facility to go to court, for example, and later return after they have been exposed to the virus, according to the CDC.

Recently, a coronavirus outbreak in the federal prison in Forrest City has infected 24 inmates and five employees, Health Department Secretary Nate Smith said Tuesday. The Forrest City outbreak is the largest at any prison facility in Arkansas.

Preventive measures at the Pulaski County jail include temperature and pulse oximeter screenings (which show an individual's blood-oxygen level) for new arrivals, plus officers transporting detainees and staff members. Inmates' temperatures are screened every day and also when they leave the jail, Higgins said. The jail halted in-person visitation last month.

When people are allowed to leave their cells for recreation, jail officials are letting them out only in groups of 10 at a time in order to limit interaction, Higgins said, and when they return to their cells the area is sanitized.

Higgins called the outbreak in Forrest City "unfortunate," and said the outbreak underlines why officials have met every day to assess safety procedures at the county jail.

Metro on 04/08/2020