Rogers panel approves plans for police department's dispatch center

ROGERS -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved plans for the Police Department's emergency dispatch center, a project voters approved in 2018 as part of a nearly $300 million bond issue.

Plans show a 10,400-square-foot building on South Dixieland Road next to the Police Department.

Other action The Rogers Planning Commission met Tuesday and: • Approved a request by Tim and Jeanette Janacek to rezone 1812 S. 26th St. from agricultural to neighborhood commercial. • Approved a request by Elkhead LLC to rezone 524 E. Pearl St. from residential duplex patio home zoning to neighborhood transition. • Denied a request by Joshua Missinne for a permit to allow vehicle/equipment sales and rentals at 700 N. Eighth St. • Approved a request by Riggins Commercial Construction to rezone about 5 acres at the west end of Cottonwood Street from a mix of highway commercial, agricultural and neighborhood residential zoning to the neighborhood residential zoning. Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

The current dispatch center is on the department building's second floor. Police Chief Hayes Minor has said the center has to be evacuated when there's a severe weather or a security threat.

"It's been in our long-range plan for a number of years to get them a facility that is hardened against storms and is able to be powered in the event of power failure and allows the phones to continue to be answered instead of being transferred to another law enforcement agency," Minor said.

The 2018 bond issue included $11.5 million for the Police Department.

The commission also voted to rezone 76 acres at South Champions Drive and West Pleasant Grove Road at the request of Whitwheel Properties from single-family residential to neighborhood commercial. The property is west of Interstate 49, a few miles southwest of the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall.

Lance Beaty, a representative for the request, declined to comment on what kinds of businesses or projects may be built on the property and said he would provide more details as they become available.

The rezoning passed with seven commissioners in favor, and commissioners John Schmelzle and Mark Myers abstained.

The commission also unanimously approved plans for a new track at Kirksey Middle School in east Rogers, a mini-storage facility and an office building.

Plans for Family Mini Storage show a 32,030-square-foot building at 1250 W. Commons Drive. Plans for Master's Circle Office Building show a 7,600-square-foot building at 3614 W. Southern Hills Blvd.

Josh Minton's request for a permit to allow vehicle/equipment repair and installation on about 1.4 acres east of 3501 W. Walnut St. also got the green light from the commission.

The commission held its meeting via Zoom, a videoconferencing service, in light of the covid-19 pandemic. All commissioners attended the meeting through Zoom, as well as few members of the public who spoke to the commission about some of the items on the agenda.

NW News on 04/08/2020