Shooting injures ASU student; campus goes on lockdown for several hours

A shooting that injured an Arkansas State University student early Wednesday prompted the campus to go on lockdown for nearly five hours, school officials said.

University police issued a shelter-in-place warning shortly before 12:30 a.m., after authorities determined a shooting outside a campus apartment building had injured a student, according to a news release issued by Chancellor Kelly Damphousse. The lockdown was canceled at 5 a.m., once the crime scene had been investigated and Damphousse was “assured that no known threat continued to exist on campus.”

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Red Wolf Den Apartments, according to the release. The student was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The identity of the gunman was unknown at the time of the release. Officials didn't immediately suggest a motive for the shooting.

“I know that this news is frightening, especially given all that our campus has gone through the past month,” Damphousse said in the release. “I mourn the fact that we all have one more burden to bear.”

The chancellor said ASU activities can continue as scheduled, and he encouraged students to take advantage of the university’s counseling services and previous guidance on mental-health care.

“You do not have to face these very real challenges alone,” Damphousse wrote.