Forecasters: Northeast Arkansas at enhanced risk for severe storms Wednesday night

Roughly the eastern two-thirds of Arkansas is at a slight-to-enhanced risk for severe weather Wednesday evening and overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Northeast Arkansas, including Jonesboro and Batesville, is at an enhanced risk for severe storms, a briefing by the weather service states. Areas including Mountain Home, Conway, Little Rock and Pine Bluff are at a slight risk.

A swath of the state from Harrison down to El Dorado is at a marginal risk, forecasters said.

The weather service said the main threats with the incoming cold front are damaging winds and large hail, possibly greater than 2 inches.

North Arkansas will be most at risk between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the weather service, while Central Arkansas will be most at risk around 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Southeast Arkansas will be at most risk from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Ahead of the cold front in the early evening, the weather service said there is a chance for storms to develop. These would bring the greatest risk of large hail, forecasters said, as well as a chance for isolated tornadoes.

The weather service said some uncertainty remains with their forecast on Wednesday morning, especially regarding what activity may occur before the cold front moves through in the late evening and overnight.