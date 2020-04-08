State champions content to share

It'd been 18 years since Little Rock Central played in a state finals game and 21 years since it won a title, but all it took was a news release by the Arkansas Activities Association on Monday to end those droughts.

The Tigers, along with Conway, were named co-Class 6A champions after the AAA canceled the state title games that weren't played in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Eight boys teams and eight girls teams will share titles in their respective classifications.

The AAA's ruling delivered the Wampus Cats their fifth title overall and first since 2010. Central, which had the longest championship drought of the boys teams that reached the finals, picked up its 18th state championship.

"You've got a lot to live up to when you're at Little Rock Central, with so many great teams that have come through there in the past," Central Coach Brian Ross said. "But now, we're going to be able to hang a banner and be recognized right there with those other great teams. It's truly an awesome feeling."

But Ross wanted to see how things would've unfolded had play resumed at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. The Tigers had won their two regular-season meetings against Conway by a total of 11 points.

"Obviously, you'd rather go win it on the court in Hot Springs," Ross said. "The kids, they all feel like I do about that because Conway had a deserving team as well. They got hot at the right time of the year, just like we did, and beat some really good teams.

"The thing is, we all kind of knew where it was heading. But I think the biggest thing is that it's nice to have some closure to the season."

Fayetteville girls Coach Vic Rimmer had a similar take on his team's situation. The Lady Bulldogs had lost their two previous games against Bentonville but were riding a wave of confidence after topping top-ranked Fort Smith Northside in the semifinals.

"It is a very odd and unusual ending, for sure," said Rimmer, who has now won three state titles at Fayetteville. "I'm excited for our kids [as co-champions]. We were playing our best basketball at state with the wins over Cabot and Northside."

Both Jacksonville boys Coach Victor Joyner and Nettleton girls Coach Jason Smith agreed that sharing a Class 5A state championship with their opponents was big for their programs, but they lamented the circumstances.

"We're certainly appreciative, but it's a mixed bag of emotions," said Joyner, who previously led Jacksonville to state titles in 2009 and 2013. "I've been in that arena in Hot Springs, and I've felt what it's like to see your kids hold that trophy up, with that pride, joy and exhilaration that they have at the end with the fans.

"I wish those kids could've felt that. That's what's missing in my heart. Hearing that song, 'We are the Champions'. It's just heart-wrenching because they won't have that chance."

The Titans will share the distinction of being the best team in its class with West Memphis. Joyner said he reached out to Blue Devils Coach Marcus Brown to offer congratulations. The title is the first as a head coach for Brown, an Arkansas Sports Hall of Famer. According to Joyner, that makes it even tougher.

"One thing I told him was that the Lord saw fit for both of us to win it," Joyner said. "I can understand if the coach hadn't won one before and didn't know what it felt like, but I've been there. Not saying that we would've beaten them or they would've beaten us, but what if."

Nettleton won its first state title ever, and Smith said being named co-champion was a welcomed distraction. The Nettleton community is recovering from a tornado that hit the Jonesboro area March 28.

"I appreciate the AAA for coming out as quickly as they did following the announcement that the schools would be closed," said Smith, whose team was set to face Greenwood in the title game. "I thought that gave the kids something to at least smile about in some crazy times. We can't replicate those moments of celebrating on the floor, and that's the one thing that really stinks.

"These kids don't get to hear Queen after the game. But at the same time, they still get to celebrate in some way."

Celebrating was exactly what Farmington girls Coach Brad Johnson said his Lady Cardinals did after getting word they were dividing the Class 4A title with Star City.

"They had to do it remotely though," he said. "That's the weird part. There isn't that moment where the buzzer is sounding, and you have all that hoopla afterwards. But I think the scenario that these kids have been under the last 3-4 weeks with the coronavirus, they all understand the seriousness of the whole situation so they're appreciative of everything.

"They're all gonna feel like state champs, and the longer we go, the more they're going to appreciate what they've accomplished."

Magnolia boys Coach Ben Lindsey said he assumed the game against fellow Class 4A power Mills eventually would get called off.

"I think they all understood that we weren't going to play the game, but there was always that glimmer of hope that you'd get to play," said Lindsey, who joined his father and grandfather as championship head coaches at Magnolia. "Our guys are competitors, but we're certainly thankful for what the AAA has done. We all understand the seriousness of the situation.

"From the athletic point of view of it, all these teams that didn't get to play and possibly would've won, those teams are kind of robbed of that moment to celebrate together. For us, finishing undefeated ... we're glad, and I know every team involved is glad they're being recognized."

Recognition has come in bunches for Valley Springs, which had captured three state championships before the Lady Tigers shared this year's Class 3A championship with rival Mountain View. Despite the nation's predicament, Valley Springs first-year Coach Ryan Johnson is happy just the same.

"Obviously, we're excited about being a state champ regardless of the situation," he said. "You could kind of see the writing on the wall as far as the final game being canceled. Even if we would've had a chance of playing, it'd been such a long time, and no one has been able to do much.

"It was the best thing the AAA could've done, by naming co-champs."

Rivercrest Coach Hunter Robinson, whose Colts were named Class 3A boys champs along with Osceola, co-signed Johnson's sentiments.

"Us coaches and players definitely wanted to play the game, but we understand health and safety are first," he said. "They're very deserving of it, and I couldn't be any more proud of them."

NWA Democrat-Gazette staff writer Rick Fires contributed to this report.

