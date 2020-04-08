BASKETBALL

Hogs' NLR opponent set

This year's basketball game between the University of Arkansas and Old Dominion is scheduled to be played at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play the Monarchs on Dec. 19. A game time has not been determined for the first meeting between the programs.

The Monarchs were 13-19 overall and 9-9 in Conference USA this season. Old Dominion was eliminated from its conference tournament with a 66-56 loss to Florida Atlantic on March 11, the day before the remainder of the conference tournament was canceled.

The Razorbacks have played in North Little Rock at least once each year since the 1999-2000 season, and have a 13-9 record at the venue.

The men's and women's teams played a doubleheader at the arena last December, with the women defeating the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the men beating Valparaiso. It is undetermined whether this year's men's game will be part of a doubleheader with the women.

-- Matt Jones

BASEBALL

Pitcher leaves UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- Pitcher Travis Hester intends to transfer from Arkansas' baseball program.

The redshirt freshman right-hander entered the NCAA's transfer portal, a team spokesman said. He could have up to four years of eligibility remaining after the NCAA Division I Council voted last week to restore a year of eligibility to spring athletes.

Hester never pitched for the Razorbacks. He redshirted the 2019 season and did not make Arkansas' 35-man roster this year.

Hester was 9-1 with a 1.00 ERA as a senior at College Station High School in Texas. He was one of 24 high school pitchers named to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's All-America first team in 2018.

-- Matt Jones

Sports on 04/08/2020