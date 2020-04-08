That is, flexible

Well, it's official. The governor, doubtless with the advice and consent of the experts, has shut down the public schools of Arkansas. That is, the physical schools. Schooling will continue. As every single young person in the state has heard by now.

There was a smattering of boos. But the governor is right: Students and teachers can't give up on the school year. This is a crisis, not an extended snow day. And Arkansas is in no position, academically, to lose a whole semester of study. The papers are already filling with opinion pieces about how much this will set back education across the nation.

Some of us were keen to hear Johnny Key, the secretary of education in this state, give his thoughts about Alternative Methods of Instruction--that is, computers and laptops--and how this is to be handled.

Sure enough, he was at the governor's Monday press conference. And Johnny Key didn't disappoint:

"Our schools and educators should set reasonable expectations for [student] time on tasks when they are developing AMI plans. It is impractical to try to replicate the school experience when children are at home. We need to help students and parents establish flexible schedules for learning that consider that they may need access to learning support outside the typical 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. school day schedule."

Flexible. Let's emphasize that.

Should students still be counted "absent" if WiFi goes out at their house one morning? Should students be locked out of a video conference if they get there late? We remember college professors who'd lock the classroom door the second the class started. But that kind of petty power play isn't helpful during a pandemic crisis. Especially among thousands and thousands of young people who aren't used to doing this.

Not to mention their parents, who aren't as good as the kids with setting up AMI technology.

But none of this is to say the education should be questionable, either. As mentioned, this state can't afford to lose a whole semester of education. Or allow parents to babysit their teens through ninth-grade civics.

Secretary Key said the focus should be on the core subjects and review, rather than new material. No matter how good technology is at this point, it's not going to replace the classroom experience.

"Be flexible," he said again. "This is a time for more emphasis on support and learning and less emphasis on compliance."

That's the official plan. And, to many Arkansans, it sounds like one that's most reasonable, and flexible.

Editorial on 04/08/2020