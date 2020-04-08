The duck hunter

Of the many sad things about the current pandemic, among the saddest is the inability to hold funerals and memorial services so friends and families can celebrate the lives of loved ones. I've had two friends die in recent weeks (neither from the virus, mind you), and it would have been an honor to gather and share stories about their lives.

One was a man I've written about before. Some of the best mornings of my life were spent in the flooded green timber at Wiley Meacham's Piney Creek Duck Club on the line that separates Monroe County from Lee County near the town of Monroe. It was always a fitful sleep when I had to get up in the middle of the night to make the 90-minute drive there from my home in west Little Rock.

At worst, I knew I would get a decent breakfast out of the deal. I would drive east on Interstate 40, fighting the spray on wet mornings from the big trucks that crowd the interstate at any hour. Wiley, who died March 17 at age 88 and was among the state's legendary duck hunters, insisted that guests arrive at Piney Creek no later than 5:30 a.m.

Along with 18-wheelers, I would encounter SUVs and pickups pulling boats or trailers with four-wheelers on them. The winter migration of duck hunters to the fields, sloughs and flooded timber of east Arkansas is as predictable as the coming of Thanksgiving and Christmas each year in a state that likes to think of itself as the duck hunting capital of the world.

Wiley would be waiting for me in his farm office, which he dubbed World Headquarters. We would walk over to Don Thompson's place for a cup of coffee. By the time I finished my first cup, that morning's group of hunters would be ready to get into the flooded timber. Grown men across America salivate at the thought of an Arkansas duck hunt, sometimes paying thousands of dollars to visit the state's most famous clubs. It's a resource most Arkansans take for granted or don't even know exists, never realizing the millions of dollars invested to turn duck clubs into palaces.

Piney Creek isn't a palace by any means. But it's one of those treasured, secluded places where friends can renew a decades-long tradition. Wiley hunted the same piece of property for almost 70 years. He was emblematic of the breed of men who made Arkansas duck hunting great.

In places such as North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Virginia, word spread during the 1970s and 1980s that people should go to a little town called Monroe and hunt with a man named Wiley. I was among the lucky ones who still got to hunt with Wiley after he stopped guiding. He invited me to duck hunt on a regular basis, and I never turned down those offers.

Wiley's World Headquarters was built in 1974. Its walls are covered with deer racks, duck mounts, newspaper clippings, photos, cartoons, you name it. He would flood 600 acres of timber each season on a farm that has been in the family for nearly a century. Usually only one hole per day was hunted. What the regulars still refer to as Wiley's Hole is among the truly special spots in American waterfowl hunting.

Wiley's father, who was raised near Franklin, Tenn., in the late 1800s, lived in Colorado, Idaho and Washington for a time before ending up with a teaching job at Harrisburg in northeast Arkansas. That's where he met Wiley's mother, a Harrisburg teacher. He later was selling stoves across the state when he got off the train at Brinkley one day and noticed a posting for a job teaching at Monroe. He took the job, later bought 80 acres and built a two-story house.

Wiley. born during the Great Depression in September 1931, was the youngest of four boys. There were also two girls in the family. He was the only one to never attend college, but he kept the farm in the family, expanded its operations and became duck-hunting royalty in the process. Wiley's father wasn't a duck hunter, but he was a rice farmer who would send a young Wiley out to scare off the thousands of ducks eating the rice. Wiley soon discovered that he enjoyed shooting those ducks.

Mike Huckabee was a regular guest at Piney Creek during his decade as governor and was quick to start telling stories about hunts there when I contacted him about Wiley's death. A few years ago, an aging and increasingly frail Wiley Meacham stopped hunting every day of the season. He would tell me that he looked forward to the season coming to an end when he no longer had to make the boat ride in the dark to Wiley's Hole.

"I've reached the point where I rather talk about it than actually do it," he would say.

I knew that wasn't true. It was duck hunting, after all, that allowed a farmer from Monroe to become friends with interesting people from across the country.

I usually would stay until about noon and then make the drive back to Little Rock, turning the radio up loud in an attempt to stay awake. My menu for a future Saturday night would be set. We would have Arkansas paddlefish caviar that I picked up from Jessie George at Marvell as an appetizer and wild duck as the main course. For a native Arkansan who loves his state and likes to eat, it just doesn't get any better than that.

The greatest joy of the jobs I've had through the decades has been he opportunity to become friends with colorful Arkansans like Wiley Meacham. Too many are now gone, but the memories are forever. I can still visualize the mallards beginning to circle as Wiley puts down his cigar and begins to call. I can still hear him cry out as they drop into Wiley's Hole: "Shoot those ducks." May it ever be so.

