Tightening the belt

The governor continues to resist calls to issue an across-the-board, lock-down, stay-at-home order during this crisis, but he also says Arkansas can always re-adjust if things get worse. As things stand, Arkansas is coming in under projections, and Gov. Hutchinson explains that at almost every daily press conference. Some of us have confidence he'll follow the advice of experts if it comes time to re-adjust.

Speaking of re-adjusting, Walmart did some of that over the weekend. The nation's biggest private employer enacted some strict new limits on how many people are allowed in its stores: "Stores will allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, approximately 20 percent of a store's capacity. Store associates will mark a queue at a single-entry door for customers to be counted."

These folks are keeping us fed and shelves stocked. We need to do all we can to respect their boundaries and protect their health. During World War II, Americans rationed all sorts of things, from food to fuel. We make compromises when necessary for the greater good. Call it personal sacrifice.

Editorial on 04/08/2020