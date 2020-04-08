Two projects to bring 237 new homes to Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday night unanimously approved plans for two multifamily residential projects for the city. Together, the developments offer 237 new housing units.

The Pure Springdale project will sit on 13.7 acres in the city's ballpark district near the northwest corner of Gene George Boulevard and Dearing Road. The project will include access to both streets, according to Crafton Tull Engineers in Springdale.

The community will include 221 apartments, as well as commercial space, in 24 buildings, according to design maps submitted by the engineering company. The plans also show amenities including a pool, walking trails and a dog park.

Developer Chris Elder plans his project for South West End Street, closer to the center of the city.

His project will add 16 units to a 40-unit complex on the site. Amenities will include a picnic area, playground and gazebo.

Springdale needs multifamily housing, and both projects are important for the city, said Mayor Doug Sprouse. "We've fallen behind other communities in having that type of housing available."

The Pure Springdale project will operate under a planned use development zoning, said Patsy Christie, director of the city's planning department. This type of zoning often comes into play when the city has put restrictions for development of the area.

The city in 2015 targeted the district around Arvest Ballpark for development and set regulations for the design of buildings and signs, among other items.

Arkansas Children's Northwest, Northwest Arkansas Community College, Highlands Oncology and Sam's Club have since built large facilities in the district. Other plans include a medical office building near the hospital and commercial development along the district's northern boundary on West Sunset Avenue, Christie said.

Under a planned use agreement, when the developer submits its project plans for city approval, it must include a binding development plan, which spells out the conditions and specifics, Christie explained.

The property will be maintained by the owner or a management company to the quality stated in the agreement with the city, Christie said.

The agreement submitted for Pure Springdale included open spaces for residents to gather and sidewalks and trails surrounding each building and throughout the open space.

Crafton Tull on Tuesday also requested a variance from the city's regulations covering outdoor lighting.

The project was designed to promote walkability, Christie said. The roads within the complex will be designated as private drives, rather than city streets.

Developers wanted shorter, 13-foot light poles along these trails and drives to light the way for people as they walk through the neighborhood. The parking area will have 20-foot poles.

Commissioners also approved this plan.

"When we developed that overlay district, we were concentrating on commercial development," Christie said. "We did not address residential lighting. We may need to revisit that."

The Planning Commission last month changed the regulations of the district, allowing Mercy and Grace Cathedral to build a sign on its property overlooking Interstate 49.

"We've been highway front for 45 years. We want to take advantage of that," said Cliff Copher, administrative pastor of the church.

Requirements for signs in the district include a base of stone native to Arkansas and a "swoosh" on the top of the sign, but specified smaller signs for churches in the district, Christie explained.

The church now plans to erect a 12-foot monument sign with a video board.

