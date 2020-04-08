UA invites spring graduates to December ceremony

FILE -- Students listen Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, during the University of Arkansas Fall Commencement in Bud Walton Arena on the university campus in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Spring graduates of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville are being invited to attend a commencement ceremony in December, the university announced this morning.

The university's typical May celebration of graduates was earlier postponed until at least June 1 because of the new coronavirus.

UA for several years has held commencement ceremonies in December for fall graduates. The upcoming fall commencement is set for Dec. 19.

"Depending on the number of spring graduates interested in participating in the fall graduation ceremonies, an additional ceremony could be added on Friday, Dec. 18," the university announced today.

Last year, about 3,560 undergraduates took part in two days of spring commencement ceremonies, according to UA. Approximately 950 graduate and law students also took part in commencement last May.