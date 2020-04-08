UA System campuses won't raise tuition or fees this fall; trustees also OK room and board reimbursements

University of Arkansas System campuses won’t raise tuition or fees this fall, in an effort to help students and their families cope with ongoing financial uncertainty related to the covid-19 outbreak.

UA trustees moved and approved the proposal, made by System President Donald Bobbitt, during a Wednesday afternoon virtual meeting. No one opposed the resolution.

The resolution applies only to the fall, so schools may still have the option to change tuition and fee rates for the spring later on.

Tuition and fees increased at nearly every UA System and public institution in Arkansas last year. They have increased most years this century as state funding for public institutions has remained stagnant.

Also Wednesday, trustees approved a resolution authorizing campuses "to provide prorated credits or adjustments to students for room and board costs." For graduating students, the resolution authorizes "prorated distributions for room and board costs."

Each campus will decide on the details on reimbursements. Not every UA System university has moved to close its residence halls in response to the covid-19 pandemic.

The board also approved a resolution suspending face-to-face classes for the summer terms at each of its two-year colleges and four-year universities. The resolution, however, allows for some possible exceptions, but they must be approved by UA System President Donald Bobbitt and would "involve social distancing measures as have been prescribed by the Arkansas Department of Health," the resolution states.

Bobbitt told trustees the exception is in place for the consideration of certain technical education like welding courses.