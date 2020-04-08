UNDER THE RADAR: North Little Rock’s Spencer Simes

North Little Rock forward Spencer Simes (13) drives to the basket Friday against Fort Smith Northside guard Noah Gordon during the Charging Wildcats’ 70-62 victory over the Grizzlies in North Little Rock.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is North Little Rock’s Spencer Simes.

Class: 2020

Position: Guard

Size: 6-3, 185 pounds

Interest: Ouachita Baptist, Henderson State, Southern Arkansas

Offers: LaBette Community College, Arkansas State-Mid-South, Southern Arkansas University Tech

Stats: 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2 assists per game; shot 57 percent on 2-point attempts

Coach Johnny Rice:

“He didn't start in the championship game in 2018, but he scored double figures. He started off and on that year. He’s a two-and-a-half-year starter and was a vital part of the 2018 state championship team. He got better each year and developed in more areas as he progressed. He’s one of those guys that’s like a Bulldog, always on the attack. He can guard multiple positions. He can finish in the paint and can get to the rim. His outside shot was kind of suspect, but it wasn’t terrible. His toughness and tenacity kind of set him apart from the average guy.

“He plays hard all the time and is super competitive. The things I like about him more than anything is he was never a problem in the classroom and he handles his academics. He has above a 3.0 (GPA).”