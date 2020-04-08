WATCH LIVE AT 12:30 P.M.: Arkansas governor to give State of the State address

In this file photo Governor Asa Hutchinson takes questions from reporters at his office in Little Rock.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to give his State of the State address at 12:30 p.m. Watch it live in the player below:
[Video not loading above? Click here to watch: arkansasonline.com/48state]
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.