WATCH LIVE AT 12:30 P.M.: Arkansas governor to give State of the State address

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:15 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption In this file photo Governor Asa Hutchinson takes questions from reporters at his office in Little Rock.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to give his State of the State address at 12:30 p.m. Watch it live in the player below:

[Video not loading above? Click here to watch: arkansasonline.com/48state]

