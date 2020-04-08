Wisconsinites cast primary votes

People stand in line to vote Tuesday at Riverside High School in Milwaukee. More photos at arkansasonline.com/48vote/. (AP/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/Mike De Sisti)

Hundreds of voters stood in lines that stretched for blocks in several Wisconsin cities Tuesday to cast their ballots amid fears about the spread of the coronavirus, in a state that went forward with elections after a last-minute legal battle.

Polls across Milwaukee, the state's largest city, opened just five of its 180 traditional polling places after hundreds of poll workers stepped down because of health risks. The resulting logjam forced voters to wait together in lines stretching several blocks in some cases. Many did not have facial coverings.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had sought Monday to suspend in-person voting in light of the covid-19 pandemic, an order that was quickly reversed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The decision was a victory for the state's GOP-controlled Legislature, which had declined to postpone the election and filed a legal challenge to Evers' order, arguing it exceeded the governor's constitutional authority.

The court's order late Monday made Wisconsin the only state to proceed with a major presidential primary this month, defying the public health emergency that led more than a dozen other states to postpone their contests.

In addition to the matchup between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for the Democratic presidential nomination, Wisconsinites cast ballots in local races and a closely watched contest for the state Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The results will not be released until Monday, according to the state election commission.

"Wisconsin, get out and vote NOW for Justice Daniel Kelly. Protect your 2nd Amendment!" President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Sanders said that holding the election was "dangerous" and "may very well prove deadly." He did not encourage his supporters to vote in person. Biden has largely avoided discussion of the Wisconsin contest in recent days, instructing his supporters only to "follow the science."

The election proceeded after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4 to 2 Monday evening that "while the Governor's emergency powers are vast, they are not unlimited."

"The question presented is not whether the policy choice to continue with this election is good or bad, or otherwise in the public interest," stated the majority opinion released late Monday. " ... Rather the question presented to this court is whether the Governor has the authority to suspend or rewrite state election laws. Although we recognize the extreme seriousness of the pandemic that this state is currently facing, we conclude that he does not."

Dissenting, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley accused the majority of "risking the health of our families, neighbors and friends."

"The majority of this court looks reality in the face, but then turns the other way," she wrote. " ... With the decision of the majority, democracy takes a step backwards."

Leaders of the GOP-controlled Legislature praised the ruling and defended their position that the election should proceed.

"The safety and health of our citizens have always been our highest concern; that's why we advocated for everyone to vote absentee," Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a statement Monday, adding that "Wisconsin has responded in droves."

"We continue to believe that citizens should be able to exercise their right to vote at the polls on Election Day, should they choose to do so," the leaders stated.

As of Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported that 1,273,374 absentee ballots were mailed and that 864,750 were returned. The latter figure already exceeds the record 830,763 absentee ballots received in the 2016 general election.

Many voters said they did not receive their requested absentee ballots and, unwilling to violate a stay-at-home order to vote in person, accepted their votes would not be counted.

"We have moved forward with an election, but we have not moved forward with democracy in the state of Wisconsin," warned Neil Albrecht, executive director of the Milwaukee election commission.

Wisconsin had reported more than 2,500 coronavirus infections and 85 related deaths as of Tuesday night.

Information for this article was contributed by Elise Viebeck, Amy Gardner, Dan Simmons, Scott Clement and Jan M. Larson of The Washington Post; and by Scott Bauer, Steve Peoples, Gretchen Ehlke, Carrie Antlfinger and Amy Forliti of The Associated Press.

