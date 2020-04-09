Sections
Teen, 21-year-old injured in separate Little Rock shootings

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:53 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was shot three times and a 15-year-old was shot once in the foot in separate incidents Wednesday evening, Little Rock police said.

Around 6:25 p.m., officers found Kaddrin Fierson, 21, lying on the ground outside 1901 Brown St. He was suffering from gunshot wounds to his neck, right side and pelvis, according to a police report.

A woman at the scene told police a stranger fired on Fierson, and neither she nor Fierson knew why the gunman would want to hurt him.

The shooter fled in a black older model Jeep, according to the report. Fierson was in stable condition at the time of the report.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 3200 block of Ludwig Street after reports of multiple shots fired.

Witnesses at the scene described people yelling at one another, according to a separate report, and then a crash between several vehicles.

A 15-year-old was found limping away, and he told officers he was just walking up the street when he was shot in the foot. He said he knew nothing about the crash, according to the report.

There was no indication in either report that the shootings were related.

