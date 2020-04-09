Academy to request its charter be altered

The LISA Academy charter school system that started in Little Rock in 2004 is planning a new campus for kindergarten-through-12th grades on the border of Rogers and Bentonville.

Leaders of the school system that features an emphasis on college preparation and the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, will appear before the Charter Authorizing Panel on Tuesday to request an amendment to the state-issued charter to permit the new school and a 950-student increase in the system's enrollment cap, from the current 3,432 to 4,382.

If permitted by the panel and ultimately by the state Board of Education, a newly constructed building would open in the 2022-23 school year to elementary pupils and would then grow a grade a year until all grades are provided, LISA Academy Superintendent Fatih Bogrek said Wednesday.

Bogrek also said a single location for all school grades will be a benefit to parents who can have all of their children attend school at the same site.

LISA Academy currently operates one kindergarten-through-eighth-grade campus in Springdale, and six schools --including two high schools -- in Pulaski County. The system already has approval to operate another campus in Little Rock this August -- raising to four the number of campuses in Little Rock.

Planners for the Rogers school have identified 20 acres at 428 S. Horsebarn Road as the site for the school, Bogrek said, which is equally accessible to residents in both Rogers and Bentonville.

Once the school plan is endorsed by state officials, a third party -- KLS Leasing LLC -- will purchase the property, immediately construct the first of two planned buildings on the site and lease that to the charter system. A second classroom building will be constructed as enrollment grows over time.

The proposed rent for the site would be 12% of the annual state funding, including categorical funding.

KLS Leasing LLC and its agent Kathy L. Smith are affiliated with the Walton Family Foundation of Bentonville, which is a longtime proponent and financial contributor to open-enrollment charter schools, such as LISA Academy.

Plans call for the property to eventually house the LISA Academy Rogers-Bentonville Elementary for grades kindergarten through five; LISA Academy Rogers-Bentonville Middle School for grades six through eight; and LISA Academy Rogers-Bentonville High for grades nine through 12.

School planners do not anticipate reaching the proposed 950-student maximum enrollment for the site until 2033.

In searching for a site for a new school, planners sought a place where student population exceeds 10,000, the application to the state says.

Other criteria included a limited selection of school types such as other charter schools and private schools; an overall growing population with racial and ethnic diversity; proximity to a college or university; and nearby industry that requires workers trained in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Washington and Benton counties have a combined public school enrollment of nearly 89,000, with 3,500 being charter school students, according to the LISA Academy amendment application. The two counties have nearly 30,000 students for whom a language other than English is spoken at home, or 30%.

"With a history and culture of appreciating and embracing other cultures, LISA Academy schools are a perfect fit for an area like Northwest Arkansas, which is home to many cultures and languages," the application says.

