Aces In The Hole

Today at 2:11 a.m. | Updated April 9, 2020 at 2:11 a.m.

JOE SCHEFFER, No. 15 Rolling Hills Country Club (Cabot), pitching wedge, 135 yards. Witnesses: Glen Howe, Scott James.

Sports on 04/09/2020

Print Headline: Aces In The Hole

