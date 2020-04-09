CDC weighs guidelines for back-to-work track

Volunteers put together part of a field hospital Wednesday in a chapel at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York. Volunteers placed 56 beds in five chapels and raised one of several tents in the nave of the cavernous house of worship. (AP/Mary Altaffer)

WASHINGTON -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing self-isolation guidelines to make it easier for people exposed to someone with the virus to return to work if they have no symptoms.

Under the proposed guidance, aimed at workers in critical fields, such people would be allowed back on the job if they take their temperatures twice a day and wear masks, said a person who was familiar with the draft but was not authorized to discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-diseases expert, said the Trump administration has been working on plans to eventually reopen the country over "glimmers of hope" that social distancing is working to stop the virus's spread.

"That doesn't mean we're going to do it right now," he said on Fox News. "But it means we need to be prepared to ease into that. And there's a lot of activity going on."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Fauci said if the existing guidelines asking people to practice social distancing through the end of April are successful in halting the spread of the virus, more relaxed recommendations would be in order.

Fauci said he was up until the early hours Wednesday, sitting in the West Wing with other members of the White House covid-19 task force. He said they're trying to dovetail public health concerns with practical steps that need to be in place when the 30-day guidelines end at the end of the month so the nation can "safely and carefully march toward some sort of normality."

If by fall, things start to return to normal, Americans still will need to wash their hands frequently, sick schoolchildren should be kept home and people with fevers need to refrain from going to work, Fauci said during an online interview Wednesday with the editor of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

People also should never shake hands again, Fauci said, only half-jokingly.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=For7ZCyjd1o]

"I mean it sounds crazy, but that's the way it's really got to be," he said. "Until we get to a point where we know the population is protected" with a vaccine.

The United States recorded more than 14,600 deaths and 429,000 infections as of Wednesday night.

PUBLIC HEALTH

Fauci said he hoped the pandemic will prompt the U.S. to look at long-term investments in public health, specifically at the state and local level.

"We have a habit of whenever we get over a challenge, we say, 'OK, let's move on to the current problem,'" he said. "We should never, ever be in a position of getting hit like this and have to scramble to respond again. This is historic.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/49virus/]

"When you see what happened and is happening to New York City, that's beyond sobering. That's really terrible."

"We are flattening the curve because we are rigorous about social distancing," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "But it's not a time to be complacent. It's not a time to do anything different than we've been doing."

New York state Wednesday recorded its highest one-day increase in deaths, 779, for an overall death toll of almost 6,300.

"The bad news is actually terrible," Cuomo lamented. Still, the governor said hospitalizations are decreasing and many of those now dying fell ill in the outbreak's earlier stages.

Vice President Mike Pence warned that Philadelphia was emerging as a potential hot spot and urged its residents to heed social-distancing guidelines. Pence said he spoke to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and said Pittsburgh is being monitored for a possible rise in cases.

The U.S. is also seeing hot spots in such places as Washington, D.C., Louisiana, Chicago, Detroit and Colorado. The New York metropolitan area, which includes northern New Jersey, Long Island and lower Connecticut, accounts for about half of all virus deaths in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the Strategic National Stockpile is nearly out of the N95 respirators, surgical masks, face shields, gowns and other medical supplies needed to protect front-line medical workers.

The Department of Health and Human Services told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the federal stockpile was deploying all remaining personal protective equipment in its inventory. A small percentage will be kept in reserve to support federal response efforts, the department said.

The statement confirms federal documents released Wednesday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee showing that about 90% of the personal protective equipment in the stockpile has been distributed to state and local governments.

In other news, U.S. researchers started another safety test of an experimental covid-19 vaccine, this one using a skin-deep shot instead of the usual deeper jab. A different vaccine candidate began safety testing in people last month in Seattle.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

INFECTION DATA

The expected new guidance from the CDC would not be a foolproof guard against spreading infection.

Recent studies have suggested that somewhere around 10% of new infections might be sparked by contact with individuals who are infected but do not yet exhibit symptoms. Scientists say it's also possible that some people who develop symptoms and then recover from the virus remain contagious, or that some who are infected and contagious may never develop symptoms.

During a news briefing Sunday, Fauci said between 25% and 50% of infected Americans are not exhibiting symptoms. He added: "That is an estimate. I don't have any scientific data yet to say that."

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said people have been following the 30-day guidelines on social distancing and she is hopeful the country will have fewer than the 100,000 to 240,000 deaths that health officials had earlier projected.

President Donald Trump is working to get people back to work and businesses reopened after taming the virus.

"Once we OPEN UP OUR GREAT COUNTRY, and it will be sooner rather than later, the horror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those that sadly lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten," Trump tweeted. "Our Economy will BOOM, perhaps like never before!!!"

Trump's predecessor, former President Barack Obama, chimed in with a cautionary tweet from the sidelines, writing: "Social distancing bends the curve and relieves some pressure on our heroic medical professionals. But in order to shift off current policies, the key will be a robust system of testing and monitoring -- something we have yet to put in place nationwide."

Conservative voices, for their part, are pushing for an economic and social restart, urging Trump to overrule health officials.

"At some point, the president is going to have to look at Drs. Fauci and Birx and say, we're opening on May 1," Fox commentator Laura Ingraham tweeted. "Give me your best guidance on protocols, but we cannot deny our people their basic freedoms any longer."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

CHINA SEES PROGRESS

On the opposite side of the globe, the journey back to normalcy is farther along.

In Wuhan, the Chinese industrial city that first reported cases of the new coronavirus, authorities ended a 76-day lockdown Wednesday. Residents can travel in and out of the city without special authorization, but must use a smartphone app powered by a mix of data-tracking and government surveillance showing that they are healthy and have not been in recent contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus.

Other countries are also starting to contemplate an exit strategy and thinking about a staggered and carefully calibrated easing of the restrictions designed to curb the scourge.

"To end the confinement, we're not going to go from black to white; we're going to go from black to gray," top French epidemiologist Jean-Francois Delfraissy said in a radio interview.

At the same time, politicians and health officials warn that the crisis is far from over despite signs of progress, and a catastrophic second wave could hit if countries let down their guard too soon. Deaths, hospitalizations and new infections are leveling off in places like Italy and Spain.

In Europe, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care but was improving and sitting up in bed, authorities said.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is expected to announce in the coming days how long the country's lockdown will remain in place over expectations that some restrictions could be eased. Discussions are focused first on opening more of the country's industries.

Proposals being floated in Italy include the issuing of immunity certificates, which would require antibody blood tests, and allowing younger workers to return first, as they are less vulnerable to the virus.

Italy, the hardest-hit country, recorded its biggest one-day jump yet in people counted as recovered and had its smallest one-day increase in deaths in more than a month.

In Spain, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said Spaniards will progressively regain their "normal life" from April 26 onward but warned that the "deescalation" of the lockdown will be "very orderly to avoid a return to the contagion."

Worldwide, more than 1.5 million people have been confirmed infected and around 90,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

NO SUMMER WANE?

Meanwhile, a panel convened by the National Academies of Sciences reported to the White House on Tuesday that the novel coronavirus is unlikely to wane with the arrival of summer, though there are many uncertainties remaining.

These findings are in line with previous studies offering hypotheses regarding how the virus may behave in warmer and more humid conditions, and is an attempt to help distill the evidence for and against reduced virus transmissibility during warm weather.

The report, known as a "rapid expert consultation," is addressed to Kelvin Droegemeier, the head of the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy and acting director of the National Science Foundation.

The report, published by about a dozen members of the Academies' Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats, finds that laboratory studies of how the coronavirus varies in its transmissibility based on temperature and humidity are not yet conclusive, but that more evidence will be available in the coming weeks.

The report serves as a warning to the White House not to count on a summer respite and to brace for a second wave of the virus once the first surge in cases is over.

"Given that countries currently in 'summer' climates, such as Australia and Iran, are experiencing rapid virus spread, a decrease in cases with increases in humidity and temperature elsewhere should not be assumed," the report finds.

It notes that influenza pandemics during the past 250 years started at different times of the year and had second waves about six months after the first, regardless of season.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Deb Riechmann, Mike Stobbe, Lindsey Tanner, Marina Villenueve, Michael Biesecker and Lori Hinnant of The Associated Press; and by Andrew Freedman of The Washington Post.

A medical team arrives for duty Wednesday at Dongsan Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea. South Korea’s aggressive actions have helped keep the coronavirus spread low there. More photos at arkansasonline.com/49virus/. (AP/Yonhap/Kim Do-hoon)

A mounted Philadelphia police officer wears a mask Wednesday as he patrols a city street. Vice President Mike Pence warned that Philadelphia is emerging as a potential hot spot for the coronavirus and said Pittsburgh is being monitored for a possible rise in cases. (AP/Matt Rourke)

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that there were “glimmers of hope” that social distancing is working to stop the coronavirus spread and raised the possibility that the country could eventually “ease into” more relaxed recommendations. (AP/Alex Brandon)

Former President Barack Obama is shown in this file photo. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

A Section on 04/09/2020