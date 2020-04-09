Chicken-distribution event planned in Pine Bluff

Jefferson County Deputy David Cockrell hands a bag of chicken products donated by Tyson Foods to a family outside the Pine Bluff Convention Center during a food distribution event on March 24. More photos at arkansasonline.com/324tyson. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Dale Ellis)

PINE BLUFF -- The Delta Network Food Bank and Tyson Foods Inc. have scheduled a second truckload distribution of chicken products from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Saturday, the United Way of Southeast Arkansas has announced.

Registration cards will be made available to be filled out by each family representative before or during the distribution.

To minimize congestion, a news release said, families will be served according to the last name of the family representative or, if multiple families are riding together, based on the last name of the driver of the vehicle.

According to the release, people with last names beginning from A through H will be served from 10-11:30 a.m. People with last names beginning from I through Q will be served from 11:31 a.m. until 1 p.m. People with last names beginning from R through Z will be served from 1:01-2:30 p.m.

Organizers are asking that people remain in their vehicles at all times. During the process, vehicles will arrive at the convention center and enter Parking Lot D from Missouri Street. Food packages will be distributed to each vehicle, which will then circle around and exit the parking lot, following the directions of police who will be directing traffic.

The news release said all food products to be distributed Saturday will be within the "Best if used by/before" label, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture said is a voluntary label indicating when a food product will be of best flavor or quality, but is not an indicator of food that is unsafe to eat.

