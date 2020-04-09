Clerk's shooter receives 30 years for store holdup

A Little Rock man who, on his 46th birthday, shot a convenience store clerk to steal beer, chips, lottery tickets and cigarettes has accepted a 30-year prison sentence that will keep him behind bars until he is at least 67.

Sentencing papers filed Tuesday by deputy prosecutor Rafael Gallagher show Timothy Rydell Bunch pleaded guilty as charged to aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and felony theft in exchange for the 30-year sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims.

Bunch, represented by Public Defender Bill Simpson, will have to serve 21 years before he can apply for parole. He faced a potential life sentence on the charges stemming from the February 2019 holdup at the Shell Superstop station at 16900 Cantrell Road where 26-year-old Dillon Reddick was shot.

According to police reports, a robbery alarm drew officers to the store where they found Reddick, shot in the right side, lying on the floor behind the counter.

The wounded man said he'd been shot by a robber pretending to be a customer who had taken three Cobra beers and a bag of Doritos chips to the cash register and asked for Maverick Green cigarettes and some scratch-off lottery tickets. The man then pulled out a small revolver and demanded that Reddick open the register, the clerk told police. Reddick said he could only stare at the robber as the man pulled the trigger three times.

Twice the gun only "clicked," but it fired on the third try, wounding him in the right thigh and knocking him to the floor, Reddick told investigators.

"Man, you shouldn't have made me shoot you," the robber said before running off with the chips, beer and cigarettes.

From the state Lottery Commission, detectives learned the robber had redeemed the tickets at another store about 90 minutes after the shooting. Surveillance video from the Shell and the second store showed the same man driving the same car at each location, and police released a photograph of the robber to the media.

Court filings show that, questioned by detectives, Bunch admitted to being the robber, telling police he was on drugs at the time.

He stated at one point, "I wasn't trying to hurt nobody," and said, "Tell that boy he have my deepest sympathy. I apologize. I ain't never meant to try to hurt nobody."

Bunch, who has no prior felony convictions, said he could not remember much of what happened because he had been accidentally using K2.

Metro on 04/09/2020