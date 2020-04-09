Democrats stall Trump's $250B business virus aid package

FILE - In this March 17, 2020 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. McConnell flexed his fundraising strength in the midst of a global pandemic, raising nearly $7.5 million in the first three months of 2020, his campaign said Tuesday, April 7. The first-quarter haul was the Kentucky Republican's best three-month fundraising performance since entering the Senate in the mid-1980s. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Thursday stalled President Donald Trump's request for $250 billion to supplement a "paycheck protection" program for businesses crippled by the coronavirus outbreak, demanding protections for minority-owned businesses and money for health care providers and state and local governments.

They blocked a request by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to give the unanimous consent necessary to fast-track Trump's request.

"We need more funding and we need it fast," McConnell said as he opened the Senate, assuring them there would be future bills to deal with other issues.

"Do not block emergency aid you do not oppose just because you want something more," McConnell said.