Dispute arises over voting plans

WASHINGTON -- The political and legal chaos that engulfed Wisconsin's primary Tuesday highlighted a growing national dispute over how democracy will function in the middle of a pandemic.

At stake is the most basic function of a democracy -- the ability to hold elections that partisans on both sides regard as valid.

Prompted by Republicans' refusal to postpone the state's primary, the Wisconsin dispute whipsawed voters with on-again, off-again election plans, polling locations that were drastically reduced, and makeshift protections against contagion. It provided the most public view so far of partisan tension over election rules.

Republicans have viewed measures to expand access to the ballot as attempts by Democrats to gain an advantage.

The battle is playing out now because states that don't currently allow widespread mail-in balloting would have to begin changing their systems soon to have any hope of pulling off a mail-in election in the fall.

Democrats said the chaos in Wisconsin underscored the importance of planning for remote balloting in the general election.

Voters who didn't get absentee ballots were forced to choose between voting in person or staying at home to avoid possible exposure to the coronavirus. Thousands of people waited in line in Milwaukee, and long waits were reported in Green Bay. Voters and poll workers wore masks and gloves. Volunteers sat behind Plexiglass shields as they handed voters their ballots.

"From a public health perspective, this was counter to all good scientific evidence and advice right now for how to continue to curb the pandemic from having serious impacts in the state," said Kristen Malecki, an epidemiologist at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

"We should be thinking ahead now," former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic front-runner in the presidential race, said Tuesday on NBC's Today show. "Have all the experts, both political parties and academia laying out what it would take to have voting by mail."

Although a White House task force that President Donald Trump set up in 2017 to investigate voter fraud collapsed after less than a year without turning up any evidence of widespread fraud, the president remains opposed to mail-in balloting.

"Mail ballots, they cheat. Mail ballots are a very dangerous thing for this country," he said Tuesday.

More recently, he and other GOP leaders have stated that expanded voter participation could cost the GOP politically.

Criticizing Democratic vote-by-mail proposals in Congress, Trump said during an interview on Fox and Friends that "They had a level of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again."

Democrats see the Republican maneuvers as part of an effort by Trump to use illicit means to cling to power.

"This pandemic is fast becoming a three-pronged crisis," said Ellen Kurz, president of IVote, a Democratic political action committee working to expand voting rights. "There is the health crisis, the financial crisis, and now we have a potentially just as big a democracy crisis. ... The president is using his authority overseeing the pandemic to try to prevent people who want him out of office from voting."

There is a risk to expanding mail voting, according to election experts, but it is not fraud. The tracking safeguards that are layered over mail-voting systems already offered to many millions of Americans -- particularly the requirement for matching the signature on the ballot envelope to a signature on file -- make misuse of ballots easy to detect.

The bigger challenge, experts say, is that those safeguards can mistakenly block valid voters if, for example, a signature varies slightly from the one on file or if a mailing address in government records is out of date.

In the midst of the Wisconsin imbroglio, congressional Democrats are intensifying their push to expand mail voting for November. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York told reporters Tuesday that the issue has become a key negotiating point in the next stimulus package.

Information for this article was contributed by Evan Halper and Janet Hook of The Los Angeles Times; and by Scott Bauer, Doug Glass, Amy Forliti, Todd Richmond and Gretchen Ehlke of The Associated Press.

