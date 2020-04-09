Hendrix College student to compete on 'Jeopardy!' today

In this Oct. 1, 2018, photo, moderator Alex Trebek speaks during a gubernatorial debate between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican Scott Wagner in Hershey, Pa. "Jeopardy!" host Trebek says he has been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. In a video posted online Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Trebek said he was announcing his illness directly to "Jeopardy!" fans in keeping with his long-time policy of being "open and transparent." (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

An episode of "Jeopardy!" featuring a Hendrix College student will air Thursday as part of the College Championship.

Joe Coker, a junior from Conway, will face off against a Northwestern University freshman and a University of Southern California sophomore.

The winner will advance to the semifinals.

The episode featuring Coker will be broadcast at 4:30 p.m. on KATV.