Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Hendrix College student to compete on 'Jeopardy!' today

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 3:54 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption In this Oct. 1, 2018, photo, moderator Alex Trebek speaks during a gubernatorial debate between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican Scott Wagner in Hershey, Pa. "Jeopardy!" host Trebek says he has been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. In a video posted online Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Trebek said he was announcing his illness directly to "Jeopardy!" fans in keeping with his long-time policy of being "open and transparent." (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

An episode of "Jeopardy!" featuring a Hendrix College student will air Thursday as part of the College Championship.

Joe Coker, a junior from Conway, will face off against a Northwestern University freshman and a University of Southern California sophomore.

The winner will advance to the semifinals.

The episode featuring Coker will be broadcast at 4:30 p.m. on KATV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT