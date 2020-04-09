Illness cases on the rise among migrant detainees

A law enforcement officer passes an ICE logo at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Washington in 2017. (Washington Post photo by Salwan Georges)

The coronavirus spreading in the United States threatens institutions crowded with people: prisons, shelters and immigration detention centers.

As of Wednesday, 32 people in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the agency reported, a number that jumped by 13 cases in one day. Eleven staffers at facilities in Colorado, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio and Texas have been diagnosed with the virus.

Detainees who have tested positive "have been quarantined and are receiving care," ICE said in a statement. Those who may have been exposed to them "are being monitored for symptoms," the agency said.

More civil-rights groups, immigration advocates and lawyers are calling for the release of immigration detainees -- an emptying of detention facilities that advocates say should last until the public-health crisis recedes.

Crowded facilities make social distancing impossible as detainees sleep in dormitories with dozens of others. Bunk beds are arranged in clusters. Bathrooms are shared. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes have been hard to find, according to several detainees, lawyers and advocates. Opportunities to shower or wash hands are limited.

Immigration advocates have reported hunger strikes at several ICE centers over the past two weeks, though the agency disputes those numbers.

As of last week, the agency said, several ICE detainees at York County Prison in York, Pa., and at the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall, Texas, were considered to be on a hunger strike after refusing meals for more than 72 consecutive hours. Agency protocol defines a hunger strike as a detainee's refusing to eat nine meals in a row.

About 100 detainees at the Farmville Detention Center, a privately owned facility in Prince Edward County, Va., joined in a hunger strike last week that advocates say was cut short when detention center officials locked two organizers of the demonstration in solitary confinement. While advocates said the refusal of food lasted from March 31 through April 2, ICE spokeswoman Kaitlyn Pote said it did not meet the official definition of a hunger strike.

Immigration advocates and lawyers said other hunger strikes occurred at three ICE detention centers in New Jersey after a guard at one facility tested positive for the coronavirus, though ICE said none of those demonstrations lasted the requisite 72 hours to be classified by the agency as hunger strikes.

Detainees at Farmville -- about 160 miles southwest of Washington -- say they suspect that there might be coronavirus cases at the center, though ICE says no positive cases have been detected there.

Lawyers who represent multiple Farmville detainees said they have heard that the entire dorm -- where more than 60 people sleep -- has been quarantined. In other parts of the facility, detainees and their lawyers said, people with violent coughs remain in the general population.

ICE said in a statement that it "is actively working with state and local health partners to determine if any detainee requires additional testing or monitoring to combat the spread of the virus."

Coronavirus testing is coordinated with local health departments. A detainee who tests positive is separated from the rest of the population, while those needing more advanced medical care are transferred to hospitals.

The agency provides detainees with soap for the shower and hand soap for sinks, the guidance says, as well as "alcohol-based sanitizer in visitor entrances, exits, waiting areas and to staff and detainees in the secure setting whenever possible."

Several lawyers who have visited clients in immigration detention centers in recent weeks said they were not screened for coronavirus symptoms before entering. More than two dozen detainees at the Farmville facility wrote a letter last month to Attorney General William Barr, pleading for their release.

The American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter Friday to the Department of Homeland Security, demanding that ICE temporarily release migrants in civil detention for the duration of the public-health crisis. The ACLU has also urged ICE field offices, operators of private prisons and local elected officials across the country to suspend immigration enforcement and release those in custody.

ICE detains nearly 38,000 people in more than 130 private and state-run facilities across the country.

